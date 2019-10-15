A story on Page A-6 published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, about a suspect being taken into custody in a rape case incorrectly stated the mother of the victim had found her daughter walking around in search of her home the morning after the incident. The victim was found by a friend’s mother, not her own mother.
