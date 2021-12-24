An editorial on Page A-8 published Wednesday, Dec. 22, on New Mexico’s redistricting efforts misspelled the name of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.
A story on Page A-1 published Thursday, Dec. 23, about a safety board’s report on Los Alamos National Laboratory’s handling of plutonium incorrectly said the material would exceed physical space limits and suggested it would be stored indefinitely in uncertified containers that could be vulnerable. It would not. The story also incorrectly reported the concern of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. Its report is based on concerns the current rating for a facility at Los Alamos would exceed the existing potential radioactive dose consequences if an accident would occur while material is being transferred into a new storage container at the lab during a major event, such as a fire or earthquake.
