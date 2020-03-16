POSTPONED
Through April 9: Southwest Seminars, southwestseminars.org.
March 19-April 5: Outside Mullingar, Oasis Theatre Company, theoasistheatre.com.
March 20: “Conversations: Reimagining the Future of Midtown Santa Fe,” Santa Fe Art Institute, sfai.org.
March 24: “Inside Teatro Paraguas with Argos McCallum,” Theatre Lovers Club, teatroparaguas.org.
March 26, April 4: Unbreakable: The Untold Stories of Our Community, New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, Lensic Performing Arts Center, nmgmc.org.
March 29: Variety Showcase, Tumbleroot Brewery Taproom, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com.
April 4: Annual Dinner & Auction, ARTsmart, La Fonda On the Plaza, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Art of Home Tour with Keller Williams Santa Fe, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Gerald Clay Memorial Basketball Fundraiser, Fitness Education Center, sfcc.edu.
April 9: Fourth annual New Mexico Writers Dinner, La Fonda on the Plaza, nmwriters.org.
April 23-26: AXEL, Cirque du Soleil, Santa Ana Star Center, santaanastarcenter.com.
CANCELED
Through April 3: Rail Runner Express passenger train service.
Through April 4: All concerts, AMP, ampconcerts.org.
Through April 5: Classes and activities, recreation centers and city libraries, santafenm.gov.
Through April 6: All studio classes and programming, Wise Fool New Mexico, wisefoolnm.org
Through April 15: All programs, events and concerts, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through April 30: All Santa Fe Music Collective concerts are cancelled or postponed, SantaFeMusicCollective.org
Through April 30: All in-person public events, School for Advanced Research, sarweb.org
Through April 30: All Museum of New Mexico Foundation member events.
Through April 5: All city government public meetings, santafenm.gov.
March 18: Richard Boukas, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com.
March 18-April 30: All public programming, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, wheelwright.org.
March 20: Big Al Anderson, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com.
March 21: Opening events and public programs (in March), Displaced, SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
March 21: Steven Kirby, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com
March 26-28: “3 X 3: Three New Plays by Talia Pura,” Teatro Paraguas Second Space, teatroparaguas.org.
March 29: Capital High School Student Exhibition, Kay Contemporary Art, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
March 31: Winter Lecture Series, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org.
April 1: First Wednesday Lecture by Rob Martinez, Friends of History, New Mexico History Museum, museumfoundation.org.
April 7, 14, 16, 21: Spanish Colonial Days, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org.
April 21: “Keith Recker, Into the Blue: Ancient Origins of the Pantone Color of the Year,” International Folk Art Market and TOKo Santa Fe with SITE Santa Fe, SITE Santa Fe, folkartmarket.org.
May 3: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, the Lensic, santafeopera.org.
May 8: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, African American Performing Arts Center, Albuquerque, santafeopera.org.
CLOSED
Through April 3: All state museums, historic sites, parks and cultural institutions closed to the public.
Through April 3: While state government offices that provide direct services, such as the Motor Vehicles Division, will have limited staffing, all other state government buildings and leased state offices are closed to the public.
Starting March 17: All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service but will continue to provide critical services over the phone. Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov.
Until further notice: SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
Until further notice: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds closed to the public.
Until further notice: Pojoaque baseball fields closed and all scheduled events canceled.
Until further notice: Santa Fe Animal Shelter behavior and training classes, as well as behavior house visits are suspended, and the Cat North & South, the shelter’s resale stores, are closed to the public.
Until further notice: Art House, Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation, thomafoundation.org.
Until further notice: Santa Fe Spirits distillery tasting room, 7505 Mallard Way; Read Street tasting room open with limited hours, 3 to 8 p.m.
March 16: Ski Santa Fe, Taos Ski Valley, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort and Pajarito Mountain are closed for the season.
March 16: Girls Inc. will close until April 6.
March 16: Vista Grande Public Library in El Dorado until April 6.
Through March 29: Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Casino Resort
Through March 31: House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through April 6: Santa Fe Children’s Museum, santafechildrensmuseum.org.
Through April 1: Through the Flower Art Space, Belen, throughtheflower.org.
Through April 5: Pasatiempo, Consuelo, Luisa, MEG senior meal sites, city of Santa Fe, call Meals on Wheels at 505-955-4700.
Through April 15: Ten Thousand Waves/Izanami
Through May 10: Glorieta Adventure Camps conference center, Glorieta, www.glorieta.org.
