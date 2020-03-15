POSTPONED
Through April 9: Southwest Seminars, southwestseminars.org.
March 16: Meeting of Acequia del Cano, Nambé Community and Senior Center.
March 19-April 5: Outside Mullingar, Oasis Theatre Company, theoasistheatre.com.
March 20: “Conversations: Reimagining the Future of Midtown Santa Fe,” Santa Fe Art Institute, sfai.org.
March 24: “Inside Teatro Paraguas with Argos McCallum,” Theatre Lovers Club, teatroparaguas.org.
March 26, April 4: Unbreakable: The Untold Stories of Our Community, New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, Lensic Performing Arts Center, nmgmc.org.
March 29: Variety Showcase, Tumbleroot Brewery Taproom, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com.
April 4: Annual Dinner & Auction, ARTsmart, La Fonda On the Plaza, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Art of Home Tour with Keller Williams Santa Fe, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Gerald Clay Memorial Basketball Fundraiser, Fitness Education Center, sfcc.edu.
April 9: Fourth annual New Mexico Writers Dinner, La Fonda Hotel, nmwriters.org.
April 23-26: AXEL, Cirque du Soleil, Santa Ana Star Center, santaanastarcenter.com.
CANCELED
Through April 4: All concerts, AMP, ampconcerts.org.
Through April 9: All events, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, indianartsandculture.org.
Through April 15: All programs, events and concerts, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
March 14-April 9: All public programming and special events, New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe, nmartmuseum.org.
March 15: The Santa Fe Noir author event, Jean Cocteau Cinema, jeancocteaucinema.com.
March 16-April 5: All city meetings and many services, santafenm.gov.
March 16-April 5: Classes and activities, recreation centers and city libraries, santafenm.gov.
March 18: Richard Boukas, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com.
March 18-April 30: All public programming, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Santa Fe, wheelwright.org.
March 20: Big Al Anderson, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com.
March 21: Opening events and public programs (in March), Displaced, SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
March 21: Steven Kirby, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com
March 26-28: “3 X 3: Three New Plays by Talia Pura,” Teatro Paraguas Second Space, teatroparaguas.org.
March 29: 2020 MIAC Trailblazer Awards, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, New Mexico History Museum, indianartsandculture.org.
March 29: Capital High School Student Exhibition, Kay Contemporary Art, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
March 31: Winter Lecture Series, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org
April 1: First Wednesday Lecture by Rob Martinez, Friends of History, New Mexico History Museum, museumfoundation.org.
April 7, 14, 16, 21: Spanish Colonial Days, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org
April 21: “Keith Recker, Into the Blue: Ancient Origins of the Pantone Color of the Year,” International Folk Art Market and TOKo Santa Fe with SITE Santa Fe, SITE Santa Fe, folkartmarket.org.
May 3: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, the Lensic, santafeopera.org.
May 8: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, African American Performing Arts Center, Albuquerque, santafeopera.org.
CLOSED
Starting March 13: Art House, Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation, thomafoundation.org.
March 16: Girls Inc. will close until April 6.
March 16: Ski Santa Fe closed for the season.
March 16: Vista Grande Public Library in El Dorado until April 6.
Through March 31: House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through April 6: Santa Fe Children’s Museum, santafechildrensmuseum.org.
March 14 to April 1: Through the Flower Art Space, Belen, throughtheflower.org.
March 16-April 5: Pasatiempo, Consuelo, Luisa, MEG senior meal sites, city of Santa Fe, call Meals on Wheels at 505-955-4700.
