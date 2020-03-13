POSTPONED

Through April 9: Southwest Seminars, southwestseminars.org.

March 14: Launch party for Sam Shepard: New Mexico, Garcia Street Books, garciastreetbooks.com.

March 16: Meeting of Acequia del Cano, Nambé Community and Senior Center.

March 19-April 5: Outside Mullingar, Oasis Theatre Company, theoasistheatre.com.

March 20: Conversations: Reimagining the Future of Midtown Santa Fe,” Santa Fe Art Institute, sfai.org.

March 24: “Inside Teatro Paraguas with Argos McCallum,” Theatre Lovers Club, teatroparaguas.org.

March 26, April 4: Unbreakable: The Untold Stories of Our Community, New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus, Lensic Performing Arts Center, nmgmc.org.

March 29: Variety Showcase, Tumbleroot Brewery Taproom, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com.

April 4: Annual Dinner & Auction, ARTsmart, La Fonda On the Plaza, ARTsmartNM.org.

April 4-5: Art of Home Tour with Keller Williams Santa Fe, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.

April 4-5: Gerald Clay Memorial Basketball Fundraiser, Fitness Education Center, sfcc.edu.

April 9: Fourth annual New Mexico Writers Dinner, La Fonda Hotel, nmwriters.org.

April 23-26: AXEL, Cirque du Soleil, Santa Ana Star Center, santaanastarcenter.com.

CANCELED

Through April 4: All concerts, AMP, ampconcerts.org.

Through April 9: All events, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, indianartsandculture.org.

Through April 15: All programs, events and concerts, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.

March 14-April 9: All public programming and special events, New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe, nmartmuseum.org.

March 15: The Santa Fe Noir author event, Jean Cocteau Cinema, jeancocteaucinema.com.

March 16-April 5: All city meetings and many services, santafenm.gov.

March 16-April 5: Classes and activities, recreation centers and city libraries, santafenm.gov.

March 18: Richard Boukas, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com.

March 18-April 30: All public programming, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Santa Fe, wheelwright.org.

March 20: Big Al Anderson, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com.

March 21: Opening events and public programs (in March), Displaced, SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.

March 21: Steven Kirby, Gig Performance Space, gigsantafe.com

March 26-28: “3 X 3: Three New Plays by Talia Pura,” Teatro Paraguas Second Space, teatroparaguas.org.

March 29: 2020 MIAC Trailblazer Awards, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, New Mexico History Museum, indianartsandculture.org.

March 29: Capital High School Student Exhibition, Kay Contemporary Art, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.

March 31: Winter Lecture Series, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org

April 1: First Wednesday Lecture by Rob Martinez, Friends of History, New Mexico History Museum, museumfoundation.org.

April 7, 14, 16, 21: Spanish Colonial Days, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org

April 21: “Keith Recker, Into the Blue: Ancient Origins of the Pantone Color of the Year,” International Folk Art Market and TOKo Santa Fe with SITE Santa Fe, SITE Santa Fe, folkartmarket.org.

May 3: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, Lensic, santafeopera.org.

May 8: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, African American Performing Arts Center, Albuquerque, santafeopera.org.

CLOSED

Starting March 13: Art House, Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation, thomafoundation.org.

Through March 31: House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.

Through April 6: Santa Fe Children’s Museum, santafechildrensmuseum.org.

March 14 to April 1: Through the Flower Art Space, Belen, throughtheflower.org.

March 16-April 5: Pasatiempo, Consuelo, Luisa, MEG senior meal sites, city of Santa Fe, call Meals on Wheels at 505-955-4700.

For the latest on postponements, cancellations and closures, go to santafenewmexican.com.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.