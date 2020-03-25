Since February, Marchewka Gerald Marchewka has been on the Plaza writing impromptu poems for visitors who pass by based on a title or topic they provide. But the coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the flow of passersby.
spotlight
Photo feature
Coronavirus limits Santa Fe poet's inspiration
- By Matt Dahlseid The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Santa Fe Farmers Market draws shoppers
- ‘This could happen to anybody,’ says family of Santa Fe teen who died of drug overdose
- LANL set to release radioactive vapors
- Many shops closed; downtown Santa Fe becomes ghost town
- Governor announces stepped-up 'stay-at-home' order
- Can small-town spirit in Peñasco overcome coronavirus?
- Santa Fe clinic runs out of supplies, gear for COVID-19 tests
- Albuquerque man charged with threatening Gov. Lujan Grisham
- Governor tells MSNBC she wants all New Mexicans tested for virus
- Santa Fe restaurants offer curbside pickup and delivery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Governor announces stepped-up 'stay-at-home' order (43)
- Santa Fe installs signs at busy intersections to curb panhandling (26)
- Governor orders remote work; 17 confirmed New Mexico virus cases (24)
- LANL set to release radioactive vapors (23)
- Governor signs controversial ‘red-flag’ bill into law (23)
- Governor spars with Trump over resources to battle COVID-19 as cases rise (19)
- Governor tells MSNBC she wants all New Mexicans tested for virus (16)
- Dog found hanging by its neck off Santa Fe bridge (15)
- Santa Fe County sheriff says he will follow ‘red-flag’ law despite concerns (15)
- Governor issues emergency public health order as virus cases rise (14)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.