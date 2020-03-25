VirusLife1_RGB.jpg

Gerald Marchewka reads The Collected Poems of W.B. Yeats on Wednesday on a quiet Plaza. Since February, Marchewka has been on the Plaza writing impromptu poems for visitors who pass by based on a title or topic they provide. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, he said he would write up to 40 poems a day. This week, with the sidewalks largely empty, he is down to just a handful a day. 

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Since February, Marchewka Gerald Marchewka has been on the Plaza writing impromptu poems for visitors who pass by based on a title or topic they provide. But the coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the flow of passersby.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.