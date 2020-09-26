Vania Meetze had no doubt she was going to get a flu shot this year.
And not just for her — Meetze's husband, their three kids and "grandma" were all in the car Saturday waiting to get a flu shot at the drive-thru clinic at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Last year, Meetze and her family did not get flu shots. Her daughter Autumn, 8, become ill and missed two weeks of school. But this year, she said, there's an extra incentive to get the shot: COVID-19.
"We decided that definitely this year we are getting them because of COVID," Meetze said.
Others lined up behind the Meetze family echoed that sentiment, saying they waited in line for up to 90 minutes to get a shot Saturday morning. Several who got shots at the hospital last year said the procedure took less than 30 minutes — a sign more people are getting vaccines this time around.
"More people are doing it this year," said Yolanda Saua while waiting her turn in a seemingly never-ending line of vehicles that stretched down St. Michael's Drive and prompted a call for traffic support to police.
"It's COVID," she said.
Medical professionals agree the COVID-19 pandemic makes getting the flu shot more imperative.
"This is going to be the most important year for all of us to be vaccinated for influenza because it is going to coincide with what we anticipate to be a second surge of COVID," said Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent. "This is not the time to let our guard down."
The one-two punch of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic could wreak havoc with the medical community. Patients who do not get a flu shot may become more susceptible to COVID-19, straining hospital resources that are already stressed.
Patients with flu-like symptoms — fever, muscle aches, a sore throat — also might mistake their illness for COVID-19 and flood medical centers.
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should prepare for the "challenge of the fall and the winter," which could include a surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.
Some factors will determine the caseloads for both viruses over the coming months, according to health experts: the power of prominent strains, patients' preexisting medical conditions and the dynamics of the transmission process.
There is hope, however, that public health measures put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 — such as social-distancing guidelines and face mask requirements — also will lead to fewer cases of the flu and fewer deaths.
A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu cases in the U.S. "declined sharply within two weeks of COVID-19 emergency declarations."
According to CDC's preliminary estimates, somewhere between 39 million and 56 million Americans experienced flu-like illnesses last season, while deaths numbered between 24,000 and 62,000.
New Mexico recorded about 1,600 cases of the flu between October 2019 and April 2020, according to a report from the Department of Health. There were 197 deaths from flu and pneumonia.
In comparison, there have been more than 28,600 cases of COVID-19 in the state since March and 870 deaths.
Nationwide, more than 7.2 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 208,000 have died.
It's still unclear if or when a coronavirus vaccine will be available. A recent poll from the Pew Research Center said just over half of the 10,000 residents surveyed nationwide said they were likely to get a vaccine if it became available now.
Officials with Christus St. Vincent and Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which also operates a hospital in Santa Fe, say they are ready for any surge in flu patients and coronavirus patients.
Arturo Delgado, a spokesman for Christus St. Vincent, said the hospital has "sufficient" personal protection equipment, ventilators and intensive care beds to handle a heavy caseload.
As of Friday, the hospital had six COVID-19 patients, he said. He said the hospital's intensive care unit has 18 beds but can be expanded to 36.
Presbyterian spokeswoman Alyssa Armijo said a total of 19 COVID-19 patients are in Presbyterian hospitals around the state, though there are none at the Santa Fe facility.
She said the hospital would "accommodate a surge in patients due to COVID-19 through triage and appropriate transfers to other facilities in New Mexico, in close coordination with the New Mexico Department of Health."
Such transfers would not be unusual. Documents from the state Department of Health showed earlier this year that as COVID-19 infections rose to peak levels in McKinley and San Juan counties — the state’s worst hot spots in the early months of the pandemic — hospitals in Gallup, Shiprock, Crownpoint and Farmington sent dozens of patients to Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Meanwhile, a key question remains: Will preventive health care measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus help keep people safe from the flu?
Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, medical director of infection for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said recent data indicate the answer is yes.
"The practices of avoiding big gatherings, doing social distancing, washing our hands and wearing masks can play a role in decreasing the transmission of the flu," he said.
"My biggest concern is whether the population will hold the line with COVID public health measures," Salvon-Harman added, especially during the holiday season.
If at least half of New Mexico's 2.1 million residents get a flu shot this year, as they did last year, and people avoid socializing in large groups during the holidays, "we can have a better-than-expected flu season," he said. "But if we don't do those things, we are at risk."
According to the CDC, 67.5 percent of children in New Mexico up to age 17 and 44.7 percent of adults 18 and over got the flu shot in 2018-19.That compares with 62.6 percent of kids and 45.3 percent of adults nationwide.
One development that could help medical providers navigate flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic is a new molecular diagnostic test from the CDC that can detect and differentiate between the viruses. In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for use of the test.
David Morgan, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said the state is exploring the effectiveness of the dual swab test and "what the hard costs would be. It has to be reliable for us to use," he said. "These are not viruses that anyone wants to misdiagnose."
He said there is no danger of the state running out of influenza vaccine.
Dr. James Marx, executive director of quality patient safety at Christus St. Vincent, said providers will be ready to test people for a range of respiratory diseases. Patients should be aware that people with COVID-19 generally lose their sense of smell and taste and experience shortness of breath — symptoms not usually associated with the flu, he said.
Kathleen Winston, dean of the nursing college at the University of Phoenix, said in the interim, medical practitioners are going to continue to push people to get flu shots this year.
"I would expect, and this is pure speculation," she said, "that individuals — religious and political perspectives aside — who have never paid attention to getting a shot will, given we have this heightened awareness about respiratory viruses in general, think about it this year."
