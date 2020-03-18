On a recent night at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, the staff scrambled to gather volunteers and off-duty employees to help prepare dinner for guests after learning a church group would no longer help out because of coronavirus concerns.
“Their bishop told them not to come,” John Stotler, one of the shelter’s kitchen managers, said of the dozen or so volunteers from St. Bede’s Episcopal Church who were expected to prepare and serve meals alongside him.
While Stotler and other employees said the group’s decision was a valid concern — those age 60 or older are at higher risk of sickness from the coronavirus, especially if they have compromised immune systems — the shelter, like so many nonprofits in Santa Fe that depend heavily on senior volunteers, feared a decrease in assistance would put a strain on day-to-day operations.
Many organizations report the opposite has occurred: As senior volunteers stay home to lessen the chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19, younger people, mainly those who are furloughed, have offered to assist.
“I’ve gotten a lot of people saying, ‘I want to help out. I’m a teacher and I’m off now. Put me to work,’ ” said Sue Carr, the shelter's assistant director, who received an estimated dozen emails with a similar message Monday.
“We are so thankful for the people willing to step up and step in,” she added. “That reflects a lot on what Santa Fe is about in a really good, positive way.”
Paige Kitson, a street outreach program director for Youth Shelters & Family Services, said she has also received a surge in donations from people who might not have given to the organization in the past.
"Everyone wants to help. Everyone wants to donate," she said. "It’s really encouraging. People are being very generous and kind.”
For organizations that require volunteers to enter a facility, the work does present risks — especially at a homeless shelter, said Edward Archuleta, executive director of St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing.
Inside St. Elizabeth, where Archuleta said there are about 50 guests at any given time, “we can’t social distance anybody.” And while staff members have ramped up sanitation efforts and posted signs encouraging guests to wash hands, a large majority of the homeless people fall into the high-risk category of elderly individuals with compromised immune systems, and they might not fully understand the virus' threat, he said.
"My biggest fear is if one person comes into the shelter who's infected with coronavirus, it could spread rapidly," Archuleta said. "I’m not worried about myself. I’m more worried about the staff and the volunteers and the guests — that they stay safe."
Archuleta said St. Elizabeth is among the places that have "not had anybody reach out to volunteer — not one person," amid the virus, as regulars drop off his volunteer lineup.
“A lot of volunteers are canceling because they’re afraid of catching something,” Archuleta said, “which is putting even more of a strain on us right now because we rely on volunteers to help out at the front desk and do the cooking.”
Dusti Nichols, the shelter's program manager, said eight of 12 regular volunteers have canceled in the last week, putting more pressure on the small staff of five full-time employees and interns to work additional shifts and take on roles outside their job descriptions.
"There's no one at the desk unless they're being pulled from their typical position," she said.
Still, Nichols and other organizers recognize the decision to stay at home is not an easy one.
“People are really torn over [having to postpone volunteering]. They’re brokenhearted over having to say, ‘I have to choose to suspend my activity,’ ” Carr said, noting many of those who have stepped back, including the group from St. Bede’s, have still brought food to the shelter and pitched in however else they can.
Many agencies that help out at the Interfaith Community Shelter, such as the Upaya Zen Center, The Food Depot, Desert Chorale and The Life Link, have paused those efforts.
Some that have been directed to halt volunteering “are still coming in anyways,” Carr said. “Our only qualification is: ‘Do you feel comfortable being here?’ If you do, come on over.”
While the volunteer lineup has shifted, Carr said she feels optimistic that one day things will “return to normal.”
“They’ll be back," she said. "They love being here."
