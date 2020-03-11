The ripple effect of the COVID-19 crisis has begun washing onto Santa Fe's busy events calendar and even busier daily routine.
As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced three cases of the respiratory illness had been diagnosed in New Mexico Wednesday morning, two scientific conferences with more than 300 participants had already canceled their pending Santa Fe visits in March.
And the 7th Annual Chocolate Challenge scheduled for Saturday with at least 225 registered attendees has been postponed indefinitely, said Gloria Martinez, chief development officer at La Familia Medical Center, which is staging the event this year.
Worries over the virus also led St. John's College and the Institute of American Indian Arts to announce they are planning to hold online classes after their respective spring breaks conclude at the end of the month. Students at IAIA can choose to finish the semester living at home or on campus, according to a news release.
Keystone Symposia had planned a conference with 200 participants for March 22-26 at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
The New Mexico Consortium on Monday canceled its gathering with 120 participants scheduled for March 16-20 at Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza.
"We looked at the travel advice at major research institutions, including Harvard and University of California San Francisco,” said Tom Terwilliger, senior scientist at the consortium and laboratory fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory. “We looked at what other conferences like the Keystone Symposia and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory were doing. We looked at the advice of experts posting on social media. It was clear that the epidemic is entering a rapid expansion and that a meeting with many international participants was exactly the kind of event that could spread coronavirus."
Conferences and tourists, so critical to the city's economy, will be closely watched in the coming weeks and months, city officials said. They acknowledged the situation could worsen as cases become more prevalent, affecting the area's economy up and down the line.
"I'm encouraging all of our partners on the economic side of the ledger to think about plans B, C and D in case, very much likely, we won't see business as usual going forward," Mayor Alan Webber said. "For the city at least, we have to play many different dimensions. Obviously, health, safety and security is the first and highest priority. We then look at economic impact because that also is a health and security issue.
"If people suddenly have their jobs and their welfare jeopardized because our economy would go into recession nationally and our economy gets severely impacted, what kinds of mitigating steps could we take on the economic side of the ledger?
"I think it's going to be very serious, at least in the short term it's going to be a very tough summer," Webber added.
Tourism Santa Fe this week is shifting its marketing away from the market connected to air travel and focusing on those who can drive one or two days from Santa Fe, executive director Randy Randall said.
Randall added travelers still seem willing to drive while pulling back from the air travel market.
“We are shifting into Oklahoma, where we have never focused before,” Randall said. “We have to remain nimble.”
Randall said as of noon Wednesday no conferences or events had been canceled at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, which Tourism Santa Fe operates. There were no plans, at mid-afternoon to close the convention center but all decisions are subject to review, he said.
One of the city's great tourist draws, the Santa Fe Opera, still intends to put on its season as planned, general director Robert Meya said. The season is not scheduled to begin until July 3, which he noted is still four months away.
La Familia senior leadership decided Tuesday to postpone its Chocolate Challenge fundraiser at Eldorado Hotel & Spa.
“We really took into consideration the safety and health of the community,” Martinez said. “As of (Tuesday), New Mexico had no reported cases and now we do.”
At 400-student St. John's College, a two-week spring break starts Friday. The college is telling students to go home and not come back until further notice, President Mark Roosevelt said.
“This gives us two weeks to figure out what to do,” he said.
Remote online education will replace traditional in-person education at St John’s when classes resume March 30.
“We have never done this,” Roosevelt said. “We are the ultimate in-person school.”
