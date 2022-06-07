It's a troubling trend in Santa Fe County: Patients visit local clinics with "allergy-related" symptoms — runny nose, cough and scratchy throat — and leave with a positive test for COVID-19.
Aspen Medical Center Operations Manager Joanna Anaya said she has noticed a rise in cases. While they are milder than those in early 2022, when the omicron variant was spreading across the state at rapid rates, the numbers are high.
"The numbers that we're seeing right now are nothing that I've seen before in June — usually June and July are my slowest months," Anaya said. Cases are emerging in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, she added.
The county's test positivity rate between May 17-30 was 15.8 percent, state data shows. The New York Times reported an average of 80 cases per day in the county as of Monday, a 17 percent increase from two weeks prior.
COVID-19 cases are rising statewide.
The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,081 in its daily count Friday, more than 2,300 over the weekend and another 726 on Tuesday. Officials have said the actual numbers of infections could be higher than state data reflects due to easily accessible home tests.
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 were at 132 patients Tuesday, with 15 on ventilators. The death count also continues to rise: The state reported 22 deaths on Friday, 19 over the weekend and five Tuesday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 7,849 residents have died from the illness and the state has seen more than 541,000 cases.
Like Anaya, Jasmin Milz Holmstrup, chief development officer at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, said current cases of the illness seem milder than those in past months.
The medical center is using prescription COVID-19 treatments, such as Pfizer's Paxlovid "to keep [people] out of the hospitals," Milz Holmstrup said.
The Department of Health on Wednesday will hold its first public briefing on COVID-19 since early March.
Neither the Governor's Office nor the Department of Health specified whether the rising numbers of cases could lead to new public health guidelines, such as the return of a statewide face mask mandate, or whether there were a set of conditions that would trigger regulations.
"Thankfully, we are in a different place today in the pandemic thanks to the multiple tools we have to fight COVID-19: access to masks, vaccines, boosters, at-home tests and oral treatments — all of which reduce the risk of severe infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19," Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email Monday.
In response to several questions about COVID-19 trends in New Mexico, a spokesperson for the Health Department sent an identical statement.