Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as The Road, Blood Meridian and All the Pretty Horses, died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe. He was 89.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced McCarthy died of natural causes.
“For 60 years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word,” Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said in a statement. “Millions of readers around the world embraced his characters, his mythic themes, and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page, in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless, for generations to come.”
McCarthy’s ties to Santa Fe date back decades, even before he moved to the area in the 1990s.
He developed a fast friendship with Santa Fe Institute co-founder Murray Gell-Mann and became involved in the nonprofit research institute in its early days in the 1980s before later becoming a board trustee, the organization says in an October story on its website.
The story, by Laurence Gonzales, details the institute’s “abiding friendship” with McCarthy ahead of the publication of his last two novels.
Gell-Mann, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, brought McCarthy on board “knowing that everyone would benefit from this cross-disciplinary collaboration,” Gonzales wrote. McCarthy, known to be a quiet writer who generally declined interviews with media and public appearances, remained a fixture at the institute — preferring the company of scientists to that of fellow writers.
Visitors to the institute would often see McCarthy sitting in his small office, working on a book “with his pale blue Olivetti manual typewriter,” Gonzales wrote. When visitors peered into the room they discovered a “white haired apparition hunched over the infernal machine, knocking out the words as if sparring in a boxing ring.”
One beautiful day, Gonzales wrote, McCarthy said, “I hate sunshine. Absolutely hate it. Perfect weather for me is fifty-five degrees and drizzling rain.”
In 2009, Christie’s auction house sold the Olivetti typewriter he used while writing such novels as The Road and No Country for Old Men for $254,500. McCarthy, who bought the Olivetti for $50 in 1958 and used it until 2009, donated it so the proceeds could be used to benefit the Santa Fe Institute.
The institute, asked to comment Tuesday on McCarthy’s death, said it would issue a statement later this week.
David Krakauer, president of the Santa Fe Institute, wrote an article in November about McCarthy that belied the notion he was a recluse.
“Cormac is as generous with his time as anyone I have ever met,” Krakauer wrote. “But he is very selective. And a sure way to fail the Cormac McCarthy Turing test is to be so imprudent as to ask him about his writing and his books. And even worse, talk about one’s own writing. … Stick with rigorous ideas, preferably those that take effort to wrangle and several decades to master.”
Several notable writers in Santa Fe who were asked to comment on McCarthy declined to speak about him, saying they did not know him or had met him only briefly and did not feel qualified to comment on his character or his work.
One Santa Fe friend, however, La Fonda on the Plaza co-owner and board chairwoman Jennifer Kimball, spoke fondly of the writer. She first met McCarthy about 30 years ago when Sam and Ethel Ballen, who had run La Fonda for years, introduced him to her, she said.
Contrary to the popular conception McCarthy was a recluse, she found him “charming, funny and prickly,” Kimball said. “When he was your friend, he was your friend.”
While he would not talk about what he was writing, she said, he did say something that struck her as contradictory about his personality.
“He said he loved nothing more than to sit in a dark room in front of a typewriter and write — which was funny because to me, as a friend, he was charming and it was inconsistent with what he said he liked to do.”
She also noted he was more likely to hang around scientists rather than other writers.
Kimball said McCarthy “did not care what people thought of him.”
Indeed, when a rumor of his death began to circulate on social media in 2016 — gaining momentum after USA Today sent a “breaking tweet” — a spokesman at the Santa Fe Institute said the writer wasn’t fazed by the hoax, which wasn’t the first of its kind, according to a report in The New Mexican.
“He ignores all the nonsense about him on Twitter,” the institute spokesman said.
McCarthy didn’t appear frequently at events in Santa Fe, but he did drop in on occasion. The New Mexican reported in 2013, for instance, he was spotted at the Collected Works Bookstore during an event showcasing local writers.
Author Jo Ann Mapson told the newspaper her biggest thrill of the day was when McCarthy dropped in briefly during the noon hour to see what was going on.
McCarthy, raised in Knoxville, Tenn., was compared to William Faulkner for his expansive, Old Testament style and rural settings. McCarthy’s themes, like Faulkner’s, often were bleak and violent and dramatized how the past overwhelmed the present.
Across stark and forbidding landscapes and rundown border communities, he placed drifters, thieves, prostitutes and old, broken men, all unable to escape fates determined for them well before they were born. As the doomed John Grady Cole of McCarthy’s celebrated The Border Trilogy would learn, dreams of a better life were only dreams, and falling in love an act of folly.
“Every man’s death is a standing in for every other,” McCarthy wrote in Cities of the Plain, the trilogy’s final book. “And since death comes to all there is no way to abate the fear of it except to love that man who stands for us.”
McCarthy’s own story was one of belated, and continuing, achievement and popularity. Little known to the public at age 60, he would become one of the country’s most honored and successful writers despite rarely talking to the press. He broke through commercially in 1992 with All the Pretty Horses and over the next 15 years won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer, was a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show and saw his novel No Country for Old Men adapted by the Coen brothers into an Oscar-winning movie. Fans of the Coens would discover the film’s terse, absurdist dialogue, so characteristic of the brothers’ work, was lifted straight from the novel.
The Road, his stark tale of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape, brought him his widest audience and highest acclaim. It won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, was adapted into a 2009 film and was selected by Winfrey for her book club. In his Winfrey interview, McCarthy said while typically he didn’t know what generates the ideas for his books, he could trace The Road to a trip he took with his young son to El Paso early in the decade. Standing at the window of a hotel in the middle of the night as his son slept nearby, he started to imagine what El Paso might look like 50 or 100 years in the future.
“I just had this image of these fires up on the hill ... and I thought a lot about my little boy,” he said.
He told Winfrey he didn’t care how many people read The Road.
“You would like for the people that would appreciate the book to read it. But, as far as many, many people reading it, so what?” he said.
McCarthy dedicated the book to his son, John Francis, and said having a child as an older man “forces the world on you, and I think it’s a good thing.”
The Pulitzer committee called his book “the profoundly moving story of a journey.”
“It boldly imagines a future in which no hope remains, but in which the father and his son, ‘each the other’s world entire,’ are sustained by love,” the citation read in part. “Awesome in the totality of its vision, it is an unflinching meditation on the worst and the best that we are capable of: ultimate destructiveness, desperate tenacity, and the tenderness that keeps two people alive in the face of total devastation.”
After The Road, little was heard from McCarthy over the next 15 years, and his career was presumed over. But in 2022, Knopf made the startling announcement it would release a pair of connected novels he had referred to in the past: The Passenger and Stella Maris, narratives about a brother and sister, mutually obsessed siblings, and the legacy of their father, a physicist who had worked on atomic technology. Stella Maris was notable, in part, because it centered on a female character, an acknowledged weakness of McCarthy’s.
“I don’t pretend to understand women,” he told Winfrey.
His first novel, The Orchard Keeper — written in Chicago while he was working as an auto mechanic — was published by Random House in 1965. His editor was Albert Erskine, Faulkner’s longtime editor.
Other novels include Outer Dark, published in 1968; Child of God in 1973; and Suttree in 1979. The violent Blood Meridian, about a group of bounty hunters along the Texas-Mexico border murdering Native Americans for their scalps, was published in 1985.
His Border Trilogy books were set in the Southwest along the border with Mexico: All the Pretty Horses (1992) — a National Book Award winner that was turned into a feature film; The Crossing (1994) and Cities of the Plain (1998).
McCarthy said he was always lucky. He recalled living in a shack in Tennessee and running out of toothpaste, then going out and finding a toothpaste sample in the mailbox.
“That’s the way my life has been. Just when things were really, really bleak, something would happen,” said McCarthy, who won a MacArthur Fellowship — one of the so-called “genius grants” — in 1981.
The Southwestern Writers Collection at Texas State University-San Marcos purchased his archives in 2008, including correspondence, notes, drafts, proofs of 11 novels, a draft of an unfinished novel and materials related to a play and four screenplays.
McCarthy attended the University of Tennessee for a year before joining the Air Force in 1953. He returned to the school from 1957 to 1959, but left before graduating. As an adult, he lived around the Great Smoky Mountains before moving West in the late 1970s, living in El Paso and eventually settling in Santa Fe.
His Knoxville boyhood home, long abandoned and overgrown, was destroyed by fire in 2009.