spotlight Photo feature Copying nature's artwork Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican Richard Olmsted Oct 6, 2022 Alicia Lopez of Albuquerque paints colorful aspens Monday at Aspen Vista Picnic Ground on Hyde Park Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Patti Weinbrenner of Dallas photographs aspens Monday at Aspen Vista Picnic Ground on Hyde Park Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Rachel Pearson of Los Alamos paints colorful aspens Monday at Aspen Vista Picnic Ground on Hyde Park Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Aspens' leaves have changed to fall colors in the cooler temperatures Monday at Aspen Vista Picnic Ground on Hyde Park Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Alicia Lopez of Albuquerque paints colorful aspens Monday at Aspen Vista Picnic Ground on Hyde Park Road. The trees' leaves have changed to fall colors in the cooler temperatures.