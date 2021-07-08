A cooling tower at the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington collapsed at the end of June, the Public Regulation Commission confirmed Thursday.
The Public Service Company of New Mexico provided no information about the situation Wednesday and early Thursday.
A spokeswoman with the commission said service continues to be provided to customers, so PNM wasn't required to report the matter to the commission. It's not clear if the collapse has affected the functionality of the plant.
The spokeswoman said the San Juan Generating Station has two cooling towers that are operational and two that aren't, and it's not clear which fell.
PNM's website indicates the coal-fueled power plant typically produces more megawatts than any other source of energy in PNM's portfolio.
