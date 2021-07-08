A collapsed cooling tower at the San Juan Generating Station in Northwest New Mexico has prompted concern about the level of maintenance being done at the power plant, tentatively scheduled for closure in 2022.
The five-story cooling tower fell June 30 and apparently caused no injuries, multiple sources said. Public Service Company of New Mexico, the majority owner of the plant, wrote in an email to Commissioner Joseph Maestas of the Public Regulation Commission that it typically didn't comment on "ongoing operational issues."
The statement added there were no injuries and that the cause is under review.
"PNM has adequate resources to handle electric customer needs. PNM has updated PRC staff and is working diligently to bring the unit back online," the statement said.
PNM didn't respond to the The New Mexican's requests for comment.
The collapse at the coal-fired plant near Farmington has raised worker safety and plant maintenance questions, and it has generated queries about how the utility is providing power to some of its customers in the state.
"This is not a normal thing," said Mike Eisenfeld of San Juan Citizens Alliance, an environmental group that places an emphasis on issues in New Mexico and Colorado. "It sort of begs the question of who's overseeing this."
It's not clear how much energy the San Juan plant can generate without the cooling tower. PNM's website indicated late last year the plant can produce 562 megawatts at capacity, which would be by far the most among its electricity generating sources.
Maestas, of Santa Fe, said before PNM issued the statement to him that "we just need some transparency" about what happened.
"I felt like we should have been notified and briefed on the situation," Maestas said, referring to the commissioners. "What's the impact on operations?"
Maestas wondered whether PNM would be able to provide solid service if there is a heat wave. He said he hoped the utility would brief the commission Wednesday at the regulating body's next meeting.
Eisenfeld, of Farmington, said he was troubled what led to the collapse.
"The concern is that there is an affirmative decision not to do maintenance," he said, and questioned what the consequences would be for ratepayers.
With the plant about a year from potential closure, Eisenfeld asked if operators were "letting it sort of rot?"
Though PNM owns the largest stake in the plant, Tucson Electric and other entities also are partial owners.
Another company, Enchant Energy of New Mexico, has talked about trying to renovate the plant and keep it open in some form when PNM departs in 2022.
A spokesman for San Juan County, Devin Neeley, said he had few details.
"Some of the folks in our organization were aware" of the situation, Neeley said. "The fire department was not dispatched to the incident."
County Fire Chief John Mohler said the power plant is within his department's jurisdiction, but plant operators "have their own crews" for minor situations.
"We did not get called to help with that," Mohler said. He said no one was hurt and he had no problem with how the collapse was handled by the plant.
A PNM employee who works at the power plant said two of four cooling towers at San Juan Generating Station had previously been abandoned and one of those had been intentionally removed. The employee spoke under the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
The collapse June 30 leaves one functional tower, he said, and that tower had been stopped for maintenance before the collapse. That tower still was not functioning at about noon Thursday because it was being inspected, he said.
If the generating station is producing energy, he said, it would be a small amount from auxiliary sources and not from the two main units of the plant.
He said a coal silo at the plant fell in 2018, but nobody was injured. He also said an employee stepped partially through a weak wooden deck five years ago at the top of the tower in question.
Supervisors talk about the importance of safety, he said. "If it costs money to do that, some things get overlooked."
The article should explain that this is a coal-fired power plant and not a nuclear power plant.
This happened at the end of June, and it took until July 8 for us to hear about it? And the "Public" Service Company of NM won't comment? Truly the Wild West.
First glance at this short article seems to indicate that there needs to be more transparency and accountability between All power generating companies and the Public Regulation Commission. Are we really following Texas' lead with their ERCOT mess?
Please explain what a cooling tower does. I have no idea how these things work. Thanks.
Cooling towers are part of large powerplants. Im more familiar with their use in nuclear power, but am not even an expert there. Essentially, the towers are there to recapture water vapor created as part of the power generation process. A fuel created heat which converts liquid water to vapor which rises and expands, turning the turbine. The water acts as a coolant and the force which actually generates the energy to activate the turbine. The steam escapes through the cooling tower but some of it cools enough to turn back to liquid and repeat the process. I could be wrong, someone correct me if so.
I do remember that the Chernobyl disaster happened when the water permeated the barrier to the atomic material. The rapid expansion of that water to steam in an enclosed was what caused the explosion. Basically a radioactive pressure cooker bomb.
