A storm system is set to bring wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph in Northern New Mexico on Friday, according to the National Weather Service — alarming news as blazes continue to burn thousands of acres.
The Cooks Peak Fire in Mora County near the community of Ocate, which ignited Sunday, has grown to more than 21,000 acres of private, state and Bureau of Land Management land, officials reported Thursday, and was blazing uncontained.
Evacuation preparations were underway, though no orders have been issued.
Gusts could hit 80 mph in scattered areas, and the winds will be strong enough to knock down large tree limbs, utility poles and high-profile vehicles, according to the weather service in Albuquerque.
"These winds could potentially be catastrophic for ongoing wildfires or any new ignitions," the weather service stated on its web page. It planned an online briefing about the expected winds at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The winds are a result of a strong storm system set to move across the state, according to the weather service. Winds are expected to pick up Friday morning, peaking in the afternoon at 30 to 50 mph with gusts mostly in the 60 to 70 mph range.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the Calf Canyon Fire near Gallinas Canyon in San Miguel County was zero percent contained, according to an update on the New Mexico Fire Information page. It was at 123 acres, and 99 personnel were involved in fighting it, the update states.
The Santa Fe National Forest has issued a closure order amid the blaze; to view it and the affected area, visit fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/home.
Crews had success along the southern edge of the fire Wednesday and were focusing on the northern edge Thursday, the update states. For information about possible evacuations and road closures, visit facebook.com/smcso.nm.
Near Las Vegas, N.M., the Hermits Peak Fire was 91 percent contained as of early Thursday afternoon, according to the New Mexico Fire Information website. It had burned 7,573 acres, and 358 personnel were involved in fighting it.
Traffic in the area is restricted to residents only. For evacuation updates, visit facebook.com/smcso.nm.
Updates were not available early Thursday afternoon for other blazes in the state, including the Simona Fire in Valencia County, which ignited Wednesday.
Also Thursday, Carlsbad Caverns National Park announced that overnight camping, overnight backcountry trips and propane stove use were banned amid the heightened fire risk. Previously announced measures at the park include bans on open flames and cooking stoves in the backcountry, smoking except in personal vehicles, and charcoal and wood fires.