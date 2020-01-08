The sentencing hearing for Gary Gregor, a former teacher convicted of molesting students in Española, was postponed Wednesday because he needed emergency surgery.
Assistant District Attorney Peter Valencia said Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputies took Gregor to an emergency room, but he did not have any information on his condition.
Gregor’s lawyer, Shelby Bradley, said his information about Gregor’s medical transport was “thirdhand."
Jose Gallegos, assistant administrator at the jail in Tierra Amarilla, said he couldn't disclose where Gregor was taken for treatment, citing security reasons.
He also said he could not elaborate on Gregor’s condition or what caused the medical emergency.
"When it comes to medical, my hands are tied,” Gallegos said.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer reset the hearing for 11 a.m. Jan. 27, when Gregor has a hearing for a separate set of allegations of sexual assault by former Santa Fe students.
Gregor, 63, taught in Española and Santa Fe. He was convicted in December on a molestation charge brought by one of his students, who accused him of rubbing his groin on her body when she was in his second grade class at Fairview Elementary School in Española in 2007.
Gregor’s trial in January 2019 on the same charge resulted in a hung jury.
He’s serving a 108-year sentence for his 2017 conviction on more than a dozen counts of criminal sexual penetration and other charges for molesting two girls he taught in the fourth grade at the same school.
