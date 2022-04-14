Orlando “Red Eyes” Yazzie is headed back to prison to serve the remainder of his 16-year prison sentence — about six more years — for the 2013 beating death of Mark Ginnel, whose body was discovered in an arroyo near Rosario Cemetery.
Yazzie had some credit for time served when state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered him in 2014 to serve 7½ years of a 16-year sentence — with the rest suspended — after Yazzie pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Ginnel’s death.
Yazzie was released in May, but Ellington ordered him back to prison at the request of prosecutors Thursday after determining Yazzie had violated the terms of his five-year probation within about 40 days of his release by failing to report to officers and failing to comply with requirements for counseling and substance abuse treatment.
Yazzie, 45, said he’d lost much of his ability to function after suffering a head injury and had become frustrated with attempts to set his life straight when it seemed like no one cared about him.
But the judge was not swayed.
“The same issues that brought you to court in 2013 are still present,” Ellington said, noting reports of Yazzie’s verbal aggression toward his probation officer.
While Yazzie said he was trying his best, Ellington told him, “your behavior proves the exact opposite.”
“You will be back on the streets in about six years,” the judge continued. “Whether or not you end up in prison again after that is really up to you.”
Yazzie’s public defender, Mark Dickson, said in a statement Thursday prisoners are expected “to come out and function in a way that is often out of reach for them at that time in their life. They need life skills, mental health and drug treatment, and support.
“Orlando was doing his best to better himself by avoiding drugs and alcohol and staying employed,” Dickson added. “He wanted to be successful. He felt frustrated in not having the help he felt needed. We need to keep working on developing better ways to support and help people get back on a better path if we want healthier communities.”
Yazzie told police he and Ginnel, 55, had been drinking together when Ginnel started “mouthing off” and called Yazzie a “a cheap Indian.”
Yazzie said he punched Ginnel, who then “went to sleep.”
He returned a few times and kicked Ginnel in the head, Yazzie said, according to court documents.
Police initially identified both men as homeless.
Ginnel’s widow, Mayim Ginnel, later disputed that characterization of her late husband. She described him as a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle; a jack of all trades, aspiring photographer and “gifted encourager” who had once been offered a scholarship to play hockey at the University of Michigan.
Yazzie had been arrested dozens of times in the decade leading up to Ginnel’s death, reports showed. His charges included assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, drinking in public, disorderly conduct and shoplifting.
Online court records show he also pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault on a household member in state District Court in Gallup in 2003.
Seems some sort of long term secure halfway house for this guy would be really useful. Something to provide sufficient supervision to keep him out of trouble but not free release or hard time.
only in NM can you beat someone to death and be back out on the streets in 10 years...
Only in NM do people say only in NM. You could be right on this Mr. Smart. So the initial sentence was 16 years, mandatory in NM 2nd degree is max of 15, and then with the usual Judge Ellington discount, which brought it down to 7.5 yrs. Not defending NM sentencing, definitely on the low end of sentencing, but to your Only in NM, 2nd degree mandatory sentencing in other state is; KY 5-10, IL 4-20, CT 10 max, AR 6-30, so I imagine some those states say Only in their states.
Ellington is a piece of work. I guess he doesn't live in Santa Fe or maybe he lives on the rich side of town where he doesn't have to worry about the criminals he doesn't seem to have a problem letting loose, plea out, whatever he thinks he doing from the bench. IMHO, He's a failure at handing out justice.
And this is called "justice"? Our "treatment" for homelessness? A sad commentary on our "justice" system. I suggest;
Title: A world without police : how strong communities make cops obsolete
Author: Ciccariello-Maher, George author
The key phrase being "strong communities". Which are nearly non-existent
[thumbup]
