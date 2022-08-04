Solomon Pena is a politician with an unusual and frightening résumé.

State records show juries convicted Pena of 19 felonies, including burglary, larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and receiving stolen property. He spent almost seven years in prison.

Pena, 39, isn't keen on talking about his criminal record. "I reserve the right to remain silent," he said during a telephone interview.

