Developers say progress on the Lamplighter Inn remodel has taken longer than expected because of delays in getting city of Santa Fe approval for the design, but they hope to move forward with construction soon.

The old motel on Cerrillos Road was purchased in 2022 by a consortium of partners to be remodeled into affordable housing units, similar to the Santa Fe Suites project. The motel rooms will be converted into 58 studio and single-bedroom apartments for Santa Feans making 80% of the area median income or less and will be known as the Bella Luz apartments. Support services in the complex, which will have some apartments reserved for households with special needs, will be managed by The Life Link, which is headquartered nearby on Cerrillos.

Jeff Curry, director of development for JL Gray Co., the general partner, developer and property manager for the project, said developers are still working to get administrative approval of the design from the city’s Planning and Land Use Department. That process has taken longer than expected.

Recommended for you