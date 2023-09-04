Yvette Medina with The Life Link gives a tour in May 2022 of the former Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road. The Life Link, which is headquartered nearby on Cerrillos Road, will provide support services at the site once its remodeling is complete.
The sign at the former Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road in May 2022. A director for the developer said the project still needs administrative approval of the design from the city’s Planning and Land Use Department.
Yvette Medina with The Life Link gives a tour in May 2022 of the former Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road. The Life Link, which is headquartered nearby on Cerrillos Road, will provide support services at the site once its remodeling is complete.
The sign at the former Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road in May 2022. A director for the developer said the project still needs administrative approval of the design from the city’s Planning and Land Use Department.
Developers say progress on the Lamplighter Inn remodel has taken longer than expected because of delays in getting city of Santa Fe approval for the design, but they hope to move forward with construction soon.
The old motel on Cerrillos Road was purchased in 2022 by a consortium of partners to be remodeled into affordable housing units, similar to the Santa Fe Suites project. The motel rooms will be converted into 58 studio and single-bedroom apartments for Santa Feans making 80% of the area median income or less and will be known as the Bella Luz apartments. Support services in the complex, which will have some apartments reserved for households with special needs, will be managed by The Life Link, which is headquartered nearby on Cerrillos.
Jeff Curry, director of development for JL Gray Co., the general partner, developer and property manager for the project, said developers are still working to get administrative approval of the design from the city’s Planning and Land Use Department. That process has taken longer than expected.
“It’s been very frustrating for everyone,” Curry said. “We wish it was going much faster, but we think we’re getting close to being able to start.”
There’s no one major issue holding things up, Curry said. The project just involves a lot of complicated moving parts.
Because the project received federal funds, it is being held to higher standards of accessibility and energy efficiency, and because the motel is being converted into a new type of housing, the city is treating it more like new construction than a remodel, Curry said.
“There’s a lot going into the design now that normally would have been reserved for the plans,” he said.
The project received funding from a number of different sources, including federal American Rescue Plan funds from both the city and Santa Fe County, as well as pandemic relief funds from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, said Cody Minnich, a project manager in the city’s office of affordable housing. Sorting through which funds can be used for which purposes and making sure everything is documented and meets various levels of state and federal requirements is also a lot of work, he said.
“It’s a long process in the first place, without the complexity of having all these different funding streams,” he said.
After the design is approved, the developers can go through a bid process to look for contractors. In an update to the City Council at a Quality of Life Committee meeting in early August, Curry said he hoped to begin construction this fall and to start delivering units in phases this winter, if things go as planned.
Speaking to TheNew Mexican, Curry said he was hesitant to make promises he couldn’t keep but said the team is working as fast as it can.
“It’s just money going out of our pocket as we work and work and work,” he said. “We need to get it filled with residents as soon as possible.”
The motel consists of three separate buildings that each has its own set of plans, and Curry said he hopes to be able to roll out one building at a time instead of having to wait for all three to be completed.
A lot of work is going into renovating the buildings, constructed in the 1960s, into an apartment complex that is safe and meets modern environmental and accessibility standards.
“It’s an old building,” Minnich said.
Asbestos remediation on the motel was completed this year using $295,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding from the city. That’s fairly standard when working with a building of that age, Minnich said.
Curry said initially they looked into simply encapsulating the asbestos, but when it looked as if construction workers were going to be up in the ceilings doing work on fire safety upgrades and installing solar panels, they decided to remove it.
“It was more expensive but we decided to just take all the asbestos out so we didn’t have to worry about it,” he said.
Despite the slowdowns, Curry said, his company is excited to continue working with The Life Link and is looking forward to being able to break ground once the plans are finalized.
“It’s a lot of invisible work that has to be done that’s not exciting or sexy but has to be done to make the visible work possible,” he said.