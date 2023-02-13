A divided Rio Arriba County Commission fired county manager Lucía Sánchez following a closed door session late last week, replacing her on the same day with Jeremy Maestas, president of the Española school board.

Maestas, a former city clerk and Community Services Department director in Española, began work Monday, three days after the commission's newly elected members — chairman Alex Naranjo and Brandon Bustos — voted to terminate Sánchez. Longtime commissioner Moises Morales dissented in the 2-1 vote. 

After the commissioners emerged from a three-hour closed session Friday, Bustos moved to immediately terminate Sánchez's contract and appoint Maestas as the new county manager, according to unofficial minutes from the meeting.  