The Santa Fe City Council is set to consider a handful of zoning requests for 22 acres on South Meadows Road that would allow nonprofit developer Homewise, Inc., to develop the property for 161 housing units.
The proposed development, which Homewise calls Los Prados, would include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and a public park.
Fifty percent of the housing units developed would be sold at below-market rates to income-qualified buyers.
In order to move forward, Homewise is seeking approval by a majority vote from the mayor and City Council on five requests, including a general plan amendment, rezonings and a master plan for the project, which has drawn heavy criticism from some who live in the area.
The city Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the requests Nov. 3.
The requests — while recommended for approval by city staff as well as the commission — have drawn opposition from some residents and groups who maintain the property should be reserved for open space.
The 22-acre property was purchased by the county in 2001 after voters approved bonds for open space and parks. In 2021, the county sold the property to Homewise, sparking pushback from some after the nonprofit presented plans for a housing development at early neighborhood notification meetings.
Wednesday’s hearing will likely draw impassioned public input for and against the requests, just as the Planning Commission’s hearing did in November.
Residents and members of the Chainbreaker Collective — a group that advocates for low-income residents and tenants — have spoken in favor of Homewise’s plans, describing a desperate need for affordable housing in the area they say Los Prados will help to satisfy.
Others, including members of the Tiempos Lindos Homeowners Association, have detailed their decadeslong efforts to secure and maintain open space, such as the property Homewise purchased from the county. They have proposed alternative plans for the 22 acres, including one that reserves 10 acres for a park instead of the 5.12-acre park Homewise has proposed.
The property sits in City Council District 3, which is represented by councilors Lee Garcia and Chris Rivera.
The public hearing for the South Meadows Road site comes after a contentious city process for rezoning nearly 10 acres on Old Pecos Trail. In that case, which was postponed on two occasions, Santa Fe residents gave hours of testimony and some have declared plans to appeal the City Council’s decision.