The Santa Fe City Council is set to consider a handful of zoning requests for 22 acres on South Meadows Road that would allow nonprofit developer Homewise, Inc., to develop the property for 161 housing units.

The proposed development, which Homewise calls Los Prados, would include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and a public park.

Fifty percent of the housing units developed would be sold at below-market rates to income-qualified buyers.

