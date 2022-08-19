First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed Friday her office has filed a police misconduct complaint with the state Law Enforcement Academy Board against sometimes-controversial Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Detective Patrick Ficke.

"The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office will no longer rely upon Detective Patrick Ficke as a witness in any criminal case in the First Judicial District," Carmack-Altwies said in an email sent by spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue.

The District Attorney said in the email she notified the sheriff's office of her concerns about Ficke on July 27.

