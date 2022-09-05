082522 jw morada1.jpg

Rock Ulibarri, right, and Rebecca Schaller store religious artifacts, paintings and books from a controversial morada exhibit in the Las Vegas, N.M., city museum after they were removed from the building last month. While the exhibit at the city museum has been quashed after a controversy involving a photo of hooded men standing by the exhibit, the items may be displayed at New Mexico Highlands University.

 Photos By Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Efforts are underway to display a controversial exhibit blocked from public viewing at the city-owned museum in Las Vegas, N.M., at another public institution just a few minutes away: New Mexico Highlands University.

But the situation remains delicate.

The exhibit, which included religious artifacts linked to a group of hooded nightriders from the late 1800s, came to a grinding halt earlier this year after pictures of men wearing hoods and posing in front of the display inside the museum appeared on Facebook.

082522 jw morada2.jpg

Rock Ulibarri, right, and Rebecca Schaller move items from a controversial morada exhibit in the Las Vegas, N.M., last month.
082522 jw morada3.jpg

Ulibarri, a direct descendant of the Las Gorras Blancas nightrider group, discusses stories passed down in his family while pointing at a painting.

