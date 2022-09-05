Efforts are underway to display a controversial exhibit blocked from public viewing at the city-owned museum in Las Vegas, N.M., at another public institution just a few minutes away: New Mexico Highlands University.
But the situation remains delicate.
The exhibit, which included religious artifacts linked to a group of hooded nightriders from the late 1800s, came to a grinding halt earlier this year after pictures of men wearing hoods and posing in front of the display inside the museum appeared on Facebook.
City officials cited numerous concerns with the exhibit that ranged from the deteriorating condition of the museum to staffing shortages and the integrity of the display itself.
Content developer Shane Flores said the university has “agreed in principle” to host the exhibit, dubbed Espiritu de la Tierra: La Morada de Los Enmascadoras Gorras Blancas en los montes de Sangre de Cristo.
“There is not a plan,” he said. “There is an understanding that the university is favorable to hosting this [exhibit] if the stars align in the right way.”
Whether Flores’ exhibit would include religious relics said to be connected to a resistance group of nightriders known as Las Gorras Blancas, or the White Caps, is a different story.
The relics, seen in person only by a select few, include dozens of religious statues. Among them is la virgen sin ojos, or a Virgin Mary without eyes. The nightriders are said to have prayed to la virgen sin ojos to lend her eyes to the moon, giving them light to see in the darkness in their battle against a land grab by white settlers. Members of the clandestine group would cut down fences and burn down barns during midnight raids and wore gunnysacks and white hoods over their heads to hide their identities, according to historic accounts.
Since city officials prevented the exhibit from being shown at the City of Las Vegas Museum, prompting a legal fight, a rift has emerged between Flores and his uncle, Lorenzo Flores, who was spearheading the collection of the artifacts from families who are descendants of Las Gorras Blancas.
An altar and the artifacts were held hostage in the city museum after Lorenzo Flores and others filed a petition to prevent the city from removing the display. A settlement was eventually reached, and all the items have been moved to the home of one of the nightriders’ descendants, Lorenzo Flores said.
Shane Flores said it is unlikely his exhibit will contain the artifacts “considering the behavior” of his uncle.
Lorenzo Flores is also unsure whether the relics would be part of his nephew’s exhibit. He said members of a morada connected to Las Gorras Blancas who were in possession of the relics have lost trust in his nephew after he declined to immediately sign an agreement with the city that would have allowed the relics to be collected from the museum. Shane Flores said he was not holding the items hostage as he was accused but waiting to obtain legal counsel before signing any agreement.
A morada is a place of worship for a society of men known as penitentes. The morada connected to Las Gorras Blancas is unique and unlike the more traditional moradas of Northern New Mexico, Lorenzo Flores has said.
“Our morada exists as an original native morada; it is homegrown,” Lorenzo Flores said earlier this year. “It has its own [songs] and [prayers]. We are not connected to the European Catholic dogma or expectation.”
For his part, Lorenzo Flores said he, too, is working with Highlands to put the artifacts on public display.
“As soon as we see what Highlands says, then we hopefully will open the exhibit in January,” he said. “That’s what we hope the plan is and so far the signals we’re getting from Highlands have been very positive because Highlands is tied to the community, and that’s probably the best place that it could have been placed in the first place.”
Dr. Eric Romero, a faculty member in the university’s Department of Language and Culture, said display of the exhibit is “on the table” but remains in limbo.
Romero said both Shane and Lorenzo Flores approached university President Sam Minner over the summer on different occasions.
“Dr. Minner did speak to different entities on campus about facilitating for this to happen, and so we did get approval from different entities on campus — not that it’s really necessary, but he just wanted to make sure that he was covering all ends as far as people understanding,” he said.
The challenge is determining the venue “given the criteria of the installation,” including security, he said.
“In essence, we’re looking at sacred artifacts, and we want to make sure they are protected,” he said. “Right now, we’re planning on it, but we really don’t have anything definitive.”
Romero said he is acting as an arbitrator of sorts between Lorenzo Flores and his nephew.
“I’m hoping we could come to some common direction, but it’s a real situation,” he said.
Romero said he knows both men. Shane Flores was his student in the Native American Hispano Cultural Studies program, he said.
“I’ve also been working with Lorenzo for years and years, so I’m in that difficult position of really trying to bring them together,” he said. “I have a responsibility on the part of the university to bring them together. It’s going to take some discussion and communication.”
Romero will have his work cut out for him amid ongoing acrimony between the two key players in the exhibit.
“At this point, we’re trying to clarify where [the exhibit would be displayed] and then from there … proceed with communication where we can have some agreement in place,” he said.
Shane Flores, who developed the exhibit, said the focus was never about the religious artifacts. The exhibit is centered around the concept of querencia, loosely translated as the love of heritage, and its relationship to the penitiente brotherhood and Las Gorras Blancas.
“We invited the morada to do one of two things,” he said. “One, give us feedback on the material, meaning my material, my writing, my research. The other thing was to bring us artifacts.”
The exhibit remained on hold for about two years because “they weren’t coming up with any artifacts,” he said.
The artifacts arrived late in the process, he said.
“The artifacts do not define the exhibit,” he said. “They were simply part of the exhibit that the morada brought to us.”
That’s when plans to display the exhibit hit a roadblock. After the items were delivered to the city museum, photos appeared on Facebook showing members of the morada wearing hoods akin to the Ku Klux Klan in front of the display, prompting Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo to intervene.
“As a mayor, how can I condone this type of behavior in this day and age?” Trujillo asked at the time.
Lorenzo Flores said the wearing of hoods was part of a ritual people would have understood had the city allowed the exhibit to proceed.
Shane Flores attributes the controversy to a personal vendetta.
“Myself and my company and the staff at the museum basically got caught up in a personal battle between Louie Trujillo and Lorenzo Flores,” he said.
“Now, I think the thing that you should be reporting on, but you probably won’t, is this: Louie Trujillo and Lorenzo Flores are two peas in a pod, OK?” he added. “They operate the same way because this is the way that operating and exercising power in Las Vegas has worked for 100 years because its power structures are fundamentally corrupt.”
In March, the mayor acknowledged Lorenzo Flores’ involvement in the display was worrisome, saying he questioned the integrity of the entire display when he found out Lorenzo Flores was part of it, but he denied the issue was rooted in a personal conflict.
“I don’t have a conflict with Lorenzo, so this has nothing to do with me having a conflict with anyone,” he said. “It has everything to do with preserving the integrity and the sanctity of the … penitentes.”
The “entire reason” he objected to the exhibit is “because of the lack of history that was written about the involvement” between the penitente brotherhood and Las Gorras Blancas.
“It had nothing to do with personal conflicts or anything like that,” Trujillo said. “I don’t have any conflicts with anybody.”
Las Vegas City Attorney Scott Aaron said the city’s biggest concern with housing the religious artifacts in a museum in need of renovations was liability. The building requires significant repairs, he said.
“We had some building inspectors go take a look at that building, and that building has got some pretty serious issues,” he said. “We had known there were some issues, but we didn’t know what the extent of them was until the building inspectors went through.”
Aaron said the religious artifacts are “irreplaceable.”
“We didn’t want them housed in there because we knew that there were some moisture issues,” he said. “I mean, it’s just an old building.”
Aaron said the museum will be closed for the foreseeable future.
He called New Mexico Highlands University “a far better venue” to showcase the exhibit. He called the university “a premier spot here in town” with curators who can keep the artifacts in a climate-controlled environment.
“If I was going to take my kids to go see that exhibit, which I would like to do, I’d much rather it be at Highlands,” he said.
Lorenzo Flores remains hopeful the public will get a rare opportunity to see the artifacts, which he called a window into the past.
“In the meantime, we’re building a new morada,” he said. “Once we take [the religious artifacts] from Highlands [if they are exhibited there], that morada is going to be built and there they will remain forever.”