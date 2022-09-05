Efforts are underway to display a controversial exhibit blocked from public viewing at the city-owned museum in Las Vegas, N.M., at another public institution just a few minutes away: New Mexico Highlands University.

But the situation remains delicate.

The exhibit, which included religious artifacts linked to a group of hooded nightriders from the late 1800s, came to a grinding halt earlier this year after pictures of men wearing hoods and posing in front of the display inside the museum appeared on Facebook.

