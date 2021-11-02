Former Edgewood Mayor John Bassett, who was removed from office last year, appeared to have lost his run Tuesday for a seat on the new town commission.
Bassett’s opponent, Filandro R. Anaya, held a comfortable lead in the race late Tuesday evening. Anaya, 64, is a retired construction contractor with experience serving on the Moriarty-Edgewood School Board.
“It feels good, I can tell you that,” Anaya said in a telephone interview. “I’m ready to go to work.”
Bassett, a rancher, held the mayor’s seat in Edgewood when voters agreed last year to turn its government into a town manager-commission system instead of a mayor-council arrangement.
Bassett also was removed from office by First District Court Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne a year ago. He was found to have violated the town’s nepotism ordinance by appointing a relative to a planning board. Ousted from the mayor’s office, he ran for a newly created commission seat.
Anaya and his attorney, Adrian Terry, maintained Bassett couldn’t hold public office in the Southern Santa Fe County town after being removed as mayor. That contention appears unlikely to be tested because of Anaya’s victory.
Also in Edgewood, Kenneth Donald Brennan and Ralph D. Hill were in a tight race for one commission seat late Tuesday. Jerry Dean Powers, Audrey Jean Jaramillo and Sterling Donner ran unopposed for three seats on the commission.
Voters were closely divided Tuesday night on a proposed Moriarty-Edgewood School District property tax levy of $2 per $1,000 of property value for capital improvements. At the same time a Moriarty-Edgewood general obligation bond issue of up to $11 million for schools held a lead.
Meanwhile, other notable races in the Santa Fe area included these results:
- Kate Noble and Sascha Guinn Anderson ran unopposed and won seats on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.
- Linda Sue Siegle and Xubi Wilson ran unopposed and won seats on the Santa Fe Community College board.
- Jose J. Varela Lopez and Shann Michael Stringer ran unopposed for two seats on the Santa Fe Pojoaque Soil & Water Conservation Board.
- Elizabeth B. Roghair and Gregory Walter Hart ran unopposed for two seats on the Eldorado Area Water & Sanitation Board.
- Katrina J. Martinez won a seat on the Española School Board against incumbent Matthew T. Casados.
- Brandon Bustos won an uncontested race in District 2 of the Española School Board.
- Javin J. Coriz will succeed Gilbert Serrano as a school board member in Española. He ran unopposed.
- In Los Alamos, Ellen B. Specter ran unopposed for school board; Antonio Ray Jaurigue defeated incumbent Stephen T. Boerigter and Paul A. Jaramillo for another board position. Other winners for board seats included Melanie Colgan and Erin Green.
- Linda R. Hudson held a narrow lead over Rebecca King Spindle for a seat on the Moriarty-Edgewood School Board. Lyndsi Kaye Donner ran as an unopposed write-in candidate for another spot on that board.
- Jerome P. Lujan and Sharon A. Dogruel were in a close race for a seat on the Pojoaque Valley School Board. Susan Marie Rudolph Quintana ran unopposed for another seat on the board.
- Bill Bruce King ran unopposed for a seat on the Edgewood Soil & Water Conservation Board. Bill R. Williams also was unopposed.
- William H. White ran unopposed for municipal judge in Edgewood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.