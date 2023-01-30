Damon Martinez with the District Attorney's Office, Albuquerque Police Department Cmdr. Luke Languit and Rep. Pamelya Herndon listen Monday as audience members speak out against House Bill 9 during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee at the Roundhouse. Following three hours of debate, members of the committee voted 7-4 to approve the bill which would hold adults criminally responsible if children or teens access their firearms.

