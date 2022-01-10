Santa Fe National Forest’s fire managers are planning a controlled slash pile burn in the Pacheco Canyon area as early as Tuesday, if conditions allow.
The 443-acre pile burn would be off Forest Road 102, about 5½ miles northeast of Tesuque village on the Española Ranger District.
The controlled fires are expected to be finished by Saturday. But igniting them will depend on multiple factors, such as snowpack, wind, weather, air quality, available staffing and moisture levels of the material to be burned, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
Winter is an optimal time to burn slash piles and woody debris because snow on the ground keeps the fire from spreading, the agency said.
Slash piles generally produce less smoke and burn with less intensity than controlled burns across a larger landscape.
The agency will work with a number of entities as part of the state’s forest stewardship strategy.
Project partners will include Tesuque Pueblo, the city and county of Santa Fe, the state inmate work camp and the All-Hands All-Lands Burn Team comprising the Nature Conservancy, Rio Grande Water Fund and Forest Stewards Guild.
Smoke from the pile burns may be visible from Santa Fe, Tesuque, Nambé, Los Alamos and Pojoaque, as well as the Interstate 25 and U.S. 285/84 corridors.
In some areas, smoke may settle into lower elevations overnight due to fluctuating atmospheric temperatures that produce nighttime inversions, forest officials said, adding prescribed fires are managed according to state air quality guidelines.
Those who have heart or lung problems or are sensitive to smoke should take precautionary measures.
For information on air quality and protecting your health, you can visit a state Department of Health website at nmtracking.org/fire. You also can call the agency at 505-827-0006 for additional information.
