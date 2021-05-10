If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. And it was.
A nonprofit group’s data indicated the Santa Fe metro area ranked No. 1 late last week in the organization’s nationwide coronavirus vaccination tracking program. It was followed by the Farmington area at No. 2 and the Albuquerque area at No. 4.
New Mexico also dominated the category comparing counties across the country. The ranking indicated seven New Mexico counties were in the nation’s top 20.
Then the needle popped the bubble.
A representative of the organization, Covid Act Now, said Monday afternoon the group’s New Mexico data measured the percentage of eligible residents — those 16 and older — against the percentage of the entire population of other states. That gave New Mexico a huge advantage.
Brett Boval of Covid Act Now said through an email message the organization this week will convert the New Mexico statistics so they conform to those of other states. Boval said the New Mexico numbers would continue to be inflated for a couple of days until the change is made.
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination tracker showed New Mexico in ninth place for those who have had at least one vaccination and in fifth place for those who have been fully vaccinated.
The state’s own data indicated just over 1 million New Mexico residents had received at least one shot, or 60 percent of 1.68 million residents who were eligible to receive the shot.
