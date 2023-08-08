As the Black Feather Fire continues to burn in the Santa Fe National Forest, firefighters are preparing Forest Road 103 — which connects N.M. 96 to N.M. 126 — as a potential containment line, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday.
Some “light to moderate rain” Tuesday slowed fire activity, Coyote Ranger District spokesman Matthew Garcia wrote in a text message.
“However, the wilderness has a lot of old dead and down trees built up over the decades,” Garcia added, “and they can hold heat for a long time as they smolder.”
The fire was started Saturday by lightning. It had grown to 2,737 acres by Tuesday afternoon, with none of the perimeter secured, according to the Forest Service.
Officials were finalizing a closure order for the area surrounding the fire and strongly discourage unnecessary travel on Forest Road 103 as well as the Continental Divide Trail in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness. Garcia said firefighters were looking at Forest Road 103 as the best possible containment line to hold the fire from growing to the east, also they were looking for options closer to the fire line in hopes of protecting more forest land.
A Type 1 incident management team was shadowing the firefighting effort Tuesday and was planning to take command Wednesday morning. A Type 1 team is often called in to handle more serious fires.
“Hopefully now that the Type 1 team is getting in place, they will get a lot of support to help contain the fire,” Garcia wrote.
There have been no structure or private property losses, Garcia said.
The communities of Mesa Poleo and Mesa Pinebetal remain in “set” status, awaiting potential evacuation orders, although Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lorenzo Aguilar said most residents in those communities have left.
An evacuation shelter was established at the Coyote Senior Center — along with a shelter for livestock at the nearby rural events center, although Aguilar said neither has been used by any evacuees.
The small community of Wetherill was declared to be in “ready” evacuation status Monday. Aguilar said deputies went door-to-door there, but the residences appeared mostly to be second homes and summer cabins.
Firefighters responded Tuesday to a new fire in the Carson National Forest called the Broke Off Fire. It had burned up to 5 acres of grass, ponderosa pine, aspen and mixed conifer trees.
Other fires throughout the state continue to burn, although a Tuesday news release from the Forestry Division of the state Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources noted “broad overall improvement in the fire weather environment across north-central and northwest New Mexico [Tuesday afternoon and evening] as compared to the past several days.”
Eight lightning fires were burning Tuesday in the Gila National Forest in the western part of the state.
Forest Service spokesman Ken Malgren said the Prior, Porcupine and Pack Saddle fires were burning on wilderness land and were not threatening structures or private property.
A smaller fire in San Juan County that began Aug. 2, the Lake Fire, is 75% contained, the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release. That fire has grown to 73 acres, but no residences were threatened and no evacuations were in effect.
The American Mesa Fire, burning in the Jicarilla Ranger District of the Carson National Forest, was 25% contained after burning 756 acres as of Monday. The district’s spokeswoman Carlie Swa said the crews fighting that fire did not yet have updated numbers Tuesday.
Crews have been working to secure oil and gas wells near the American Mesa Fire, Swa said, including one that sits about five miles from the fire.
“All the oil and gas platforms in or near the fire’s perimeter are secure at this time,” Swa said.