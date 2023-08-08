080723 ls blackfeatherfire2

Smoke from the Black Feather Fire is visible Monday over the town of Coyote.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

As the Black Feather Fire continues to burn in the Santa Fe National Forest, firefighters are preparing Forest Road 103 — which connects N.M. 96 to N.M. 126 — as a potential containment line, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday.

Some “light to moderate rain” Tuesday slowed fire activity, Coyote Ranger District spokesman Matthew Garcia wrote in a text message.

“However, the wilderness has a lot of old dead and down trees built up over the decades,” Garcia added, “and they can hold heat for a long time as they smolder.”

