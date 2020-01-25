The man who reviewed the Santa Fe Police Department evidence room says a back-to-basics approach to teach officers and property custodians how to follow procedure — as well as consistent training — will be key to turning around the unit.
"We always need to make sure that we take an interest in the evidence and the found property because this is the gold; this is what the community really wants," said Steve Campbell, owner of SCS Northwest Consulting Services LLC, which conducted a three-day review of the evidence room in September.
In a recent interview, Campbell discussed the procedure for turning in evidence, as well as some of the specific challenges faced by property custodians and officers in the evidence room.
When an officer collects a piece of evidence, say a screwdriver used in an auto theft, he or she should submit the item to the evidence room before the end of a shift, according to the department's procedures for evidence submission.
The officer will take the screwdriver to a packaging room, Campbell said, and put the item into a package that fits the particular piece of evidence. The officer also must fill out an evidence tag with the date, a list of what is being submitted and other details associated with the case.
The piece of evidence is then turned over to a property custodian or put into a temporary locker that secures the item and its chain of custody, Campbell said. The property custodian will then take the item and log it into the department's records management system.
But the last step — getting the piece of evidence logged into the software — isn't always happening in the Santa Fe police evidence room, according to Campbell's report. Officers also may not be tracking evidence signed out to other agencies despite it being required by the department's own policies.
The records management system AS/400, which was in use in the evidence room at the time of Campbell's review, was released in 1988 by IBM and has no mechanism to remind property custodians or officers that an item is checked out to another agency and that it might be overdue for return. The Santa Fe evidence room also does not maintain a calendar, such as an online Google calendar, to schedule reminders to retrieve evidence checked out to other agencies, such as the District Attorney's Office.
A key challenge plaguing the evidence room is that it is overrun with items from low-level crimes being held past their statute of limitations, Campbell said. It is estimated that 40 percent of items in the evidence room do not need to be there.
"The grand theft auto, that is pretty simple," said Campbell. "Homicide, that's different. Sexual assault, all of those are a little bit more complicated, but the general amount of evidence we get is [from] smaller cases."
Another challenge is time. In previous interviews, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez has said the evidence room is understaffed and employees do not have enough time to fulfill requests from the District Attorney's Office, reply to Inspection of Public Records Act requests or complete other tasks in addition to doing their main job of logging and maintaining evidence.
But Campbell noted several areas in his report where they could save time. For example, pills from drug drop-off boxes are stored in bins that officers then sort by hand when they should be taken to the state crime lab. Campbell wrote that best practices dictate officers, not property custodians, should enter property and evidence into the software.
Another area of concern is security.
Campbell said he wants to know what kind of environment the evidence in sexual assault cases and homicides is being held in and how secure it is. While he does not believe the area where long-term evidence is stored has been broken into, poor security measures mean there is no accountability once the evidence hits the shelves.
The review was not without some high points.
Campbell said the sexual assault evidence being stored at Solace Crisis Treatment Center has been handled well and that there is good security at the department's vehicle and long-term evidence storage facility. He also expressed faith in Lt. Sean Strahon, who is the project manager for making the changes to the evidence room and getting it accredited by the International Association for Property and Evidence Inc.
Strahon reached out before the department learned it had lost 11 pieces of evidence in a first-degree murder case, Campbell said. Strahon has already undergone multiple trainings, including a two-day course on how to receive and store evidence, how to use temporary lockers and how to do case reviews and purge evidence.
"I think they're going to get there," Campbell said of the department.
