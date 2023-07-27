Construction is scheduled to begin Monday at the intersection of South Meadows Road and Agua Fría Street, nearly 10 years after an initial assessment recommended improvement.

The improvements will include construction of turning lanes, 5-foot bike lanes, 6-foot sidewalks and driveways that meet Americans with Disabilities Act and New Mexico Department of Transportation standards.

The project is expected to last six to nine months, Santa Fe Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said.

