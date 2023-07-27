Construction is scheduled to begin Monday at the intersection of South Meadows Road and Agua Fría Street, nearly 10 years after an initial assessment recommended improvement.
The improvements will include construction of turning lanes, 5-foot bike lanes, 6-foot sidewalks and driveways that meet Americans with Disabilities Act and New Mexico Department of Transportation standards.
The project is expected to last six to nine months, Santa Fe Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said.
The city does not anticipate major road closures while construction is underway.
Signs have been posted by the city along both roads alerting residents construction will start soon. Work is scheduled to begin about 6:30 a.m., but Wheeler said the city will monitor to determine whether construction is affecting school or work traffic flows and should start later in the day.
The city conducted an analysis of the intersection in 2014 and found it did not meet minimum performance criteria, Wheeler said, which included problems with long wait times and accidents.
“Traffic in the area has considerably increased between the years 2013 and 2015, which may be due to the construction of the El Camino Real Academy, which opened in 2014,” Public Works Department capital projects manager Romella Glorioso-Moss wrote in an email provided to The New Mexican.
“Additional residential development on the south side of Santa Fe may have also contributed as Agua Fria Street and South Meadows Road are increasingly used for access to NM 599 and morning and evening commutes to and from work,” Glorioso-Moss wrote,
Crashes also increased from 2011 to 2016, with a total of 35 nonfatal incidents near the intersection over those years, according to a report from the city.
“It’s a super-important improvement,” Wheeler said.
The construction project is 1,710 feet long and stretches from the intersection of Agua Fría and Morning Drive to Agua Fría and Jemez Road, Glorioso-Moss wrote in the email.
The price tag for the construction, not including design costs, totals $3.2 million.
That comes from city funds and grants from the Department of Transportation, Wheeler said.