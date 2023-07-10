A yearslong effort by New Mexico veterans to build a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Angel Fire is close to becoming a reality.

Advocates have raised enough funding for the monument, which will be half the size of the 500-foot-long Washington, D.C., version, and groundbreaking on the project could come by the summer’s end, said Edward Mendez, who oversees the Angel Fire Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the state Department of Veterans Services.

The memorial overlooks the Angel Fire State Veterans Cemetery that opened in 2020.

Recommended for you