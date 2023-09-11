Construction began Monday on what is expected to be an 18-month overhaul of a stretch of Guadalupe Street to make the roadway safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
The project, in the works since 2017, will revamp the downtown street between West Alameda Street and Paseo de Peralta but will require shutdowns and detours, beginning with the intersection of Guadalupe and West Alameda.
The first phase of the project is reconstruction of the deck of the bridge on Guadalupe spanning the Santa Fe River, which is expected to last six weeks. Guadalupe will be closed in both directions at the bridge during this phase, and detours will be in place, the city said in a Sunday new release. There will also be lane shifts on Alameda.
Regina Wheeler, the city of Santa Fe’s Public Works director, said the start of the project is “super exciting” for her department. She noted plans were underway when she joined the agency five years ago. “It’s so nice to finally see it coming to construction.”
The project will “significantly enhance pedestrian and bicycle access on that street” and provide much-needed safety improvements, she said.
The North Guadalupe Street corridor is one of the “areas of critical concern” for pedestrian safety identified in the city’s Pedestrian Master Plan.
The project will reduce that stretch of Guadalupe to a single lane in each direction and install center turn lanes, said project administrator Mark Brooks. That will make the roadway safer and more pedestrian-friendly, he added.
The project is estimated to cost $11.3 million, with $10.1 million from federal highway safety improvement funds, Wheeler said. The city also received $1.5 million from the state for the bridge repairs, which required a small match.
Another monthslong road repair project in the city — to fix a culvert collapse on West Alameda Street — now has an end date.
Wheeler said the work, which has shut down a stretch of the road since late March, should be complete by Oct. 6, two weeks earlier than expected.