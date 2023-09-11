091223_md_guadalupest1.jpg

Signs block Guadalupe Street at the intersection with Agua Fría Street and West De Vargas Street on Monday.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Construction began Monday on what is expected to be an 18-month overhaul of a stretch of Guadalupe Street to make the roadway safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project, in the works since 2017, will revamp the downtown street between West Alameda Street and Paseo de Peralta but will require shutdowns and detours, beginning with the intersection of Guadalupe and West Alameda.

The first phase of the project is reconstruction of the deck of the bridge on Guadalupe spanning the Santa Fe River, which is expected to last six weeks. Guadalupe will be closed in both directions at the bridge during this phase, and detours will be in place, the city said in a Sunday new release. There will also be lane shifts on Alameda.

Recommended for you