An unsolicited newspaper that began hitting area mailboxes just before the midterm election has residents asking questions about the purpose and publisher of a product that carries a partisan punch despite claims to the contrary.

The New Mexico Sun began circulating in Santa Fe a little before Election Day on Nov. 8, addressed by name to residents who say they have no idea where the paper originated.

A thread on an Albuquerque Reddit forum this week had users asking, "It this a legit newspaper?"

