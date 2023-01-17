011223XGR_LS_3.JPG (copy)

Rep. Patty Lundstrom, then-chair of the Legislative Finance Committee, addresses the crowd last week during a news conference to release its budget recommendation at the state Capitol annex. Lundstrom lost her post on the first day of the new session.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Just as the last day of the 2022 legislative session ended with a bombshell of surprise when then-House Speaker Brian Egolf announced he was not running for reelection, the first day of this year’s session ended with a shock.

Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, was removed from her post as chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations and Finance Committee by new House Speaker Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, during an evening floor session on committee assignments.

Lundstrom will be succeeded by Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces.

