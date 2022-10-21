Cattle graze Friday near San Antonio Creek in the Valles Caldera National Preserve. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action allege in a legal notice that the National Park Service’s failure to repair a fence has allowed dozens of stray cattle to feed on and trample wilderness areas vital to three listed species in the 90,000-acre nature area.
Cattle graze Friday near San Antonio Creek in the Valles Caldera National Preserve. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action allege in a legal notice that the National Park Service’s failure to repair a fence has allowed dozens of stray cattle to feed on and trample wilderness areas vital to three listed species in the 90,000-acre nature area.
Cattle graze Friday near San Antonio Creek in the Valles Caldera National Preserve. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action allege in a legal notice that the National Park Service’s failure to repair a fence has allowed dozens of stray cattle to feed on and trample wilderness areas vital to three listed species in the 90,000-acre nature area.
Cattle graze Friday near San Antonio Creek in the Valles Caldera National Preserve. WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action allege in a legal notice that the National Park Service’s failure to repair a fence has allowed dozens of stray cattle to feed on and trample wilderness areas vital to three listed species in the 90,000-acre nature area.
The National Park Service could face legal action over rogue cattle trespassing in the Valles Caldera National Preserve.
Three environmental groups have announced they plan to sue the agency for allowing stray cows to wander into the massive Jemez Mountains preserve, where they say the animals encroach on protected species and damage habitat as they search for verdant fields.
WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action this week filed a 60-day notice they intend to file a lawsuit against the federal agency under the Endangered Species Act. The groups allege the agency has failed to repair a fence on the northern side of the preserve, where the cattle are gaining access, and does not remove the animals as they feed on and trample meadows and riparian areas vital to at least three listed species.
The cattle are leaving their permitted grazing areas, known as allotments, in Santa Fe National Forest areas bordering the preserve and have trespassed since 2017, the groups say.
About 160 cattle were recently tallied in the Valles Caldera, a 90,000-acre parcel of pristine woodlands and meadows created by the eruption of an ancient volcano.
For more than 100 years, the caldera was part of a working cattle ranch. The federal government purchased the property, known as the Baca Ranch, in 2000 in a $101 million deal. Officials wrangled for years over how to manage the property — whether to focus on recreation or preservation, or whether to continue grazing cattle at the historic ranch.
Eventually, however, the preserve gained additional protections that barred cattle grazing, and its jurisdiction was handed over to the National Park Service in 2015.
Conservationists argue in their notice the intrusion of cattle into the preserve is increasing risks to the Jemez Mountains salamander and New Mexico meadow jumping mouse, both endangered, and the threatened Mexican spotted owl, though the effects on the bird’s habitat are less definite.
By not fixing the fence, removing the cattle and compelling ranchers to contain their cattle, the National Park Service is ignoring the rules for the preserve and letting cows roam freely with no monitoring in environmentally sensitive areas, said Madeleine Carey, a conservation specialist for WildEarth Guardians.
“Where these cows are is not authorized for any kind of livestock grazing, in part because it’s such a sensitive riparian area,” Carey said.
The lack of monitoring of the trespassing cows makes it much harder to hold the Park Service and cattle owners accountable for the damage inflicted, Carey said. She noted cattle can pose hazards to species beyond those mentioned in the pending lawsuit.
Cattle grazing in riparian stretches often denude stream banks and cause them to collapse, knocking sediment into the stream that can hurt the Rio Grande cutthroat trout and other fish, she said. The cows also defecate into a creek that connects to the Jemez River, a source of drinking water for downstream users, she added.
Valles Caldera spokesman Dave Krueger said the Park Service has been working to address the problem.
The agency has fixed about half of the downed fence — mainly damaged by falling trees — but has run into delays because its contractors can’t find workers to make the repairs, Krueger said.
At the same time, he added, the agency is unable to find wranglers to corral the stray cattle.
The goal is to repair the fence and then transfer all management to the U.S. Forest Service, which already handles grazing permits for allotments on its land, Krueger said.
At the moment, he said, the Park Service notifies the Forest Service when invading cattle are discovered, identifying the brands and tags so the Forest Service can work with ranchers to retrieve them.
“Ultimately these cattle are from Forest Service permittees,” Krueger said. “They’re coming from the grazing allotments on the Forest Service side.”
Tom Ribe, a public lands advocate, said he believes the Park Service is shirking its responsibilities.
“As far as we can tell, they’re not doing anything,” he said. “They’ve had more than 100 cows in the caldera for three years now.”
The root problem, he said, is the Forest Service allows ranchers to get away with not keeping their cattle contained in the allotments. It could fine them for violating the terms of the grazing contract, but it chooses not to, he added.
The lawsuit is targeting the Park Service because it’s responsible for protecting the listed species and their habitat in the preserve, and this includes keeping out and removing invasive cattle, Ribe said.
The agency has the authority to haul the cattle to an impound lot, Ribe said, adding it’s enough of a drive and a hassle for the owners to pick them up to act as a deterrent.
Some ranchers might want the cattle to graze in the preserve’s lush meadows because the grass on the allotments has grown thin over the years, he said.
In any case, there’s no excuse for the Park Service not to step up enforcement.
“These guys have full police powers — they have law enforcement agents with guns,” Ribe said. “They have every authority to … protect the property.”