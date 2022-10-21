The National Park Service could face legal action over rogue cattle trespassing in the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

Three environmental groups have announced they plan to sue the agency for allowing stray cows to wander into the massive Jemez Mountains preserve, where they say the animals encroach on protected species and damage habitat as they search for verdant fields.

WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Caldera Action this week filed a 60-day notice they intend to file a lawsuit against the federal agency under the Endangered Species Act. The groups allege the agency has failed to repair a fence on the northern side of the preserve, where the cattle are gaining access, and does not remove the animals as they feed on and trample meadows and riparian areas vital to at least three listed species.

