Both Santa Fe City Council District 3 candidates say they’re the right person to help take on longstanding challenges, such as a lack of services and amenities, in the southern and southwestern portions of the city.
Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, who is nearing the end of his four-year term as one of two District 3 councilors, said the city has made strides in recent years and he wants to keep that momentum going in a second term.
“It’s a big priority for me,” Abeyta said. “The district is growing, and this is a very important part of the city.”
Abeyta’s only challenger, city Planning Commissioner Lee Garcia, said he shares those concerns.
“You see the growth; you see how many people are being driven to this area,” Garcia said. “But you haven’t seen a lot of economic development in this area. One of the biggest things I see in terms of talking to constituents is, they do feel forgotten. They feel like they are on an island.”
District 3 is the city’s largest, most populous and fastest-growing district. It has historically lagged the other three city districts in terms of services, despite being home to the bulk of the city’s working young families, first-time homebuyers and children.
Abeyta said bringing more services to the south side will take not just a focused steward at the city level but someone who understands the interplay among federal, state and local funds.
Abeyta, who previously served as county manager of Santa Fe County, said he believes he’s suited for the role based on his experience and the relationships he has formed with state and federal officials.
He also touts his work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe, saying it gives him an inside track on some issues facing not just District 3’s youth, but children across the city.
“I have a lot of experience in running the county for years and working with our state legislature,” Abeyta said. “I was able to come in and lobby for federal funds for the teen center. Those relationships, you have to have those relationships with those senators and representatives to get these things done.”
Garcia said his time on the city’s Planning Commission — his term expires at the end of December — also provided him with expertise that would help him tackle District 3’s issues.
“I do realize how much public service experience Abeyta has,” Garcia said. “I just feel that getting the business perspective, being a person who just lives and works and walks among the people, not to say Tiger doesn’t. However, I get to see day in and day out the struggles.”
Garcia, who works for his family business, Garcia Tires, and was one of the last council hopefuls to announce their candidacy, said he joined the race to give District 3 residents a choice for after it appeared likely Abeyta would run unopposed.
“When you go to the ballot box, and you only have one candidate to vote for, I think it is sad,” Garcia said. “So I am at the time in my life where I feel like I can contribute. I feel like I have some skills to bring to the council.”
Garcia acknowledged the amount of progress being made on the south side but said he’s interested in finding ways to expedite projects for the district.
The 17,000-square-foot Southside Teen Center, across Country Club Road and adjacent to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe, recently broke ground; that project’s origins stretch back more than a decade to before Abeyta took office.
Former Councilor Carmichael Dominguez advocated for its construction following the city’s annexation of the Tierra Contenta subdivision.
The project gained steam in 2018, after Mayor Alan Webber put $1 million into the budget to help capture state capital outlay funds.
Abeyta, one of three councilors to endorse Webber’s bid for reelection, has been a consistent ally to the mayor and said those working relationships are important in expediting some south side projects.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in the city’s plans in the area and he hopes that as the country pulls out of the pandemic, more projects across the city will start to bear results.
One of those projects is completing the 90-acre Southwest Activity Node (SWAN) Park off Jaguar Drive. In 2015, 13.1 acres of the park opened with the completion of the first of the project’s three phases.
“We need to get that taken care of,” Abeyta said of finishing the park.
District 3 has approximately 21 developed park acres. By comparison, Districts 1, 2 and 4 each have more than 100 acres of developed parks; District 1 leads with 157 acres.
The city likely will focus on finding a District 3 location for a senior center before progressing with the park. Abeyta said the city is laying the groundwork for the project, which he considers a priority.
“We don’t have a senior center in District 3,” Abeyta said. “We have them in all the other districts. I am working with senior services staff in identifying a location and funding. That is going to involve both the city and the state, and the federal government. Just like the teen center.”
Garcia said a senior center is “absolutely needed” on the south side.
But he said he didn’t want to turn his attention away from some of the other issues facing District 3, including crime and a lack of parks and shopping centers.
He said he’s open to bringing those changes to the governing body.
“People feel like their voices aren’t being heard,” Garcia said. “How do we change that? Well, you get involved. That is what I am doing. I am getting involved.”
