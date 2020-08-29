If a politician claims to have an eagle eye and a quick trigger finger, an unimaginative campaign manager is sure to be lurking in the background.
This year alone, three female congressional candidates in New Mexico have fired rifles, handguns or both in campaign advertisements.
All of them swaggered like Annie Oakley, a sharpshooter of the Old West. But so far, they haven't shown any real firepower.
Republicans Claire Chase and Karen Bedonie lost their primary elections after advertising their love of guns, country and the Second Amendment.
Undeterred, Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces stars in the latest copycat ad. It celebrates a candidate who says she fires an array of guns when distancing herself from the crush of dreaded partisans who pollute Washington.
Torres Small calls her television spot "Shooting," a title that might chill voters in Newtown, Conn., or Parkland, Fla., sites of mass murders at public schools.
But Southern New Mexico is far from those cities. Crossed pistols are emblazoned on the helmets of New Mexico State University football players. Old West gangster Billy the Kid is a romanticized figure and a tourist draw for the region.
Like Chase and Bedonie before her, Torres Small hopes advertising her prowess with guns will show undecided voters she's a daughter of the rugged, independent West.
Torres Small's ad is careful to make no mention of her political party. And not a word is spoken about the great issues of the day.
She portrays herself as a crack shot and the rarest species in America — a nonpartisan in Congress.
"This is how I unwind," she says, firing a Winchester rifle. "I’m Xochitl Torres Small. I haven’t been in Congress that long, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned, Washington doesn’t get us."
She switches to a 12-gauge shotgun and, in a cutaway shot, Torres Small supposedly obliterates a flying target.
"Out here nobody asks if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. We’re all just New Mexican," she continues.
"It’s why I don’t play their silly political games, and why I work with anyone who wants to deliver for New Mexico."
Then she fires her favorite gun, a .44 Magnum revolver, and announces she approved the ad.
It rates as one of the more insincere political messages of any year.
No one cares about party affiliation in Torres Small's 2nd Congressional District? She knows this isn't true and does her best to keep it that way.
Torres Small shuns partisan labels only when she's courting conservative voters, as she did in her "Shooting" ad. She covets support, direct or indirect, from political action committees friendly to Democrats.
Her fairy tale of an ad leaves out other facts of her life in partisan politics.
Democrats in 2018 recruited Torres Small to be their candidate after decades of futility in the 2nd District. They saw her as a telegenic young attorney who could win a seat Republicans had held for 36 of the previous 38 years.
Torres Small gladly joined her husband, state Rep. Nathan Small, as a candidate of the Democratic Party. She knew it was her chance of a lifetime. After all, New Mexico has hundreds of lawyers, but only three people in the state serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Torres Small also isn't shy about highlighting party affiliation when asking for money.
One day before she released her gun ad, she solicited cash to fend off the opposition.
"This seat is still ranked as one of the most vulnerable in Congress, and Republican outside groups are spending all they can to try to unseat me," Torres Small said.
At least one ad this year was worse than Torres Small's. It was by her opponent, Republican Yvette Herrell.
Herrell in 2018 was the favorite to keep the 2nd District in Republican hands. But she lost to Torres Small by a decisive margin, 3,722 votes.
Herrell began her campaign for a rematch with a false advertisement.
"On Election Day we won, but the Democrats took it away," Herrell said.
She did not contest the election she belatedly claimed was stolen from her. Not even Herrell believed the phony ad she foisted on voters.
It's only late August. Torres Small and Herrell will feature themselves in many more ads before Election Day.
Guns aside, will either be a straight shooter in what promises to be the state's ugliest campaign?
