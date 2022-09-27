New Mexico's four congressional Democrats are pushing for the inclusion of $2.5 billion in a stopgap government funding bill to compensate residents and business owners affected by the largest wildfire in state history.
"The inclusion of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon relief funding in the budget proposal is an important step forward to heal the wounds the fire caused," U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said Tuesday in a statement.
But it's far from a done deal.
"We know that including it in the budget is difficult," Leger Fernández said.
The announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with residents of Mora and San Miguel counties for a roundtable discussion Monday in Albuquerque. Pelosi declined to divulge details in a news conference afterward but said the so-called continuing resolution, designed to avert a government shutdown, would include "a very big start for what needs to be done to make people [affected by the wildfire] as whole as possible."
"You can’t replace what you’ve lost in many respects, but you can build a better and new future, and that’s what we owe you and that’s what we’re here to promise," she said Monday.
National Public Radio reported the continuing resolution also includes about $12 billion for Ukraine assistance; $20 million to help Jackson, Miss., deal with its water problems; and $1 billion to increase funding for a low-income home heating program.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's office said Senate Republicans have not yet agreed to include the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act in the short-term funding bill.
Both the Senate and the House will vote on the legislation this week.
Lawmakers have said New Mexicans deserve compensation from the federal government, saying the U.S. Forest Service is responsible for the blaze after starting it as two separate prescribed burns that blew out of control.
Heinrich said in a statement the wildfires had "an immeasurable impact" on the lives and livelihoods, as well as the "cherished landscapes," of Northern New Mexico.
"As the fires spread and in their aftermath, we witnessed as the people affected worked day and night to save their homes and their neighbors," he said. "They have embodied the tenacity and resilience that is characteristically New Mexican — and now they need the resources to right the wrongs of these fires. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am working to pull every lever possible to deliver the resources these New Mexicans need and deserve."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
