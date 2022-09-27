New Mexico's four congressional Democrats are pushing for the inclusion of $2.5 billion in a stopgap government funding bill to compensate residents and business owners affected by the largest wildfire in state history.

"The inclusion of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon relief funding in the budget proposal is an important step forward to heal the wounds the fire caused," U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, said Tuesday in a statement.

But it's far from a done deal.

