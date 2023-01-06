New Mexico's five congressional delegates want to ensure the federal agency charged with administering billions of dollars in aid for residents hit hard by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire does the job right.
To that end, the lawmakers sent a letter to FEMA officials Thursday asking them to make some changes to their claims policies, hoping to make it easier on survivors who are still reeling from the emotional, financial and physical punches the fire and subsequent flooding in 2022 brought upon them.
The letter urges FEMA officials to understand the needs of residents and the challenges facing them in rural, impoverished areas where many people speak Spanish.
"By providing thorough guidance and adding claims navigators early in the process, FEMA can ensure that claimants have the necessary resources in place to help them quickly and accurately assess the damages and repairs needed to move forward and receive the compensation as authorized by Congress," the five lawmakers said in a news release issued Thursday.
The letter is signed by U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vazquez, all Democrats.
"The Senator believes that the claims process should be easy and efficient for New Mexicans to get these resources without the red tape," Adán Serna, a spokesman for Luján, wrote in an email.
The letter asks FEMA officials to clarify language in some proposed claims regulations in an Interim Final Rule to soften the process, including:
• In a section about compensation requirements, the IFR says: "FEMA may only compensate claimants for damages that resulted from the fire." The letter recommends adding language to include flooding, mudflow, mold and debris flow resulting from the fires. Noting concerns that it could be difficult for claimants to prove flood damage was connected to the fire, it also asks FEMA to develop a process to determine whether flooding was a result of the blaze and "remove the burden (of proof) from the claimant."
• In a section regarding compensation for reforestation and revegetation efforts, current guidelines say compensation for destroyed trees and other landscaping will not exceed 25% of the pre-fire value. The letter says this could serve as a cap on recovery and "does not take into account the degree of damage or the effort required to remediate the damage."
• Regarding guidelines to provide a burden of proof for losses, the letter asks FEMA to "be flexible in what documentation is required. Requiring claimants to provide detailed proof of ownership such as title, deeds, or tax records could be difficult or even impossible for some people who have lost their homes and documents to the fires."
Agency officials have received the letter, Angela Byrd, a spokeswoman for FEMA, wrote in an email Friday.
"The comments will be submitted as part of the public record for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire regulation and will be adjudicated along with other comments received," she wrote. "FEMA’s adjudication of comments will be posted publicly as part of the published final regulations."
During a public forum FEMA hosted on its proposed claims process in Las Vegas, N.M., in November, many people affected by the fire and flooding asked officials to provide some leeway on the very points listed in the letter.
They also asked FEMA officials to hire as many New Mexicans as possible to staff the claims offices, which are expected to fully open within a month in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Mora. The congressional letter also urges FEMA to hire members of the local community for the offices.
FEMA has already held two job fairs — one in Santa Fe and one in Las Vegas — and plans to host a third in Mora on Tuesday.
Las Vegas attorney Brett Phelps, who represents some residents, said in an interview Friday the congressional letter is "great, thorough in addressing a lot of similar concerns our clients have had."
He said he appreciates the delegates "following up to make sure the program is ultimately successful."
He added: "I remain optimistic FEMA will take these comments to heart and modify the final regulations with those comments in mind."