New Mexico's five congressional delegates want to ensure the federal agency charged with administering billions of dollars in aid for residents hit hard by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire does the job right.

To that end, the lawmakers sent a letter to FEMA officials Thursday asking them to make some changes to their claims policies, hoping  to make it easier on survivors who are still reeling from the emotional, financial and physical punches the fire and subsequent flooding in 2022 brought upon them.

The letter urges FEMA officials to understand the needs of residents and the challenges facing them in rural, impoverished areas where many people speak Spanish.

