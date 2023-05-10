050622 jw wildfire04.JPG

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire rages May 13, 2022, along a ridgeline east of N.M. 518 near the Taos County line. Three New Mexico congressional delegates have announced more than $18 million in federal funding to help recovery efforts for those hurt by the largest wildfire in state history.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Three New Mexico congressional delegates have announced more than $18 million in federal funding to help recovery efforts for those hurt by the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The offices of U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján issued a news release Wednesday, noting the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $17 million for the Mora-San Miguel Electric Co-Op to repair system-wide electrical infrastructure damages and more than $1.4 million to the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for reimbursement.

According to a news release, the funding will help areas reeling from the impacts of the fire, the largest in New Mexico history, which burned more than 341,000 acres in the area northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. The fire destroyed homes, businesses, farms and ranches and put financial stress on local governments.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you