The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire rages May 13, 2022, along a ridgeline east of N.M. 518 near the Taos County line. Three New Mexico congressional delegates have announced more than $18 million in federal funding to help recovery efforts for those hurt by the largest wildfire in state history.
Three New Mexico congressional delegates have announced more than $18 million in federal funding to help recovery efforts for those hurt by the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The offices of U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján issued a news release Wednesday, noting the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $17 million for the Mora-San Miguel Electric Co-Op to repair systemwide electrical infrastructure damages and more than $1.4 million to the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for reimbursement.
According to a news release, the funding will help areas reeling from the impacts of the fire, the largest in New Mexico history, which burned more than 341,000 acres in the area northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. The fire destroyed homes, businesses, farms and ranches and put financial stress on local governments.
"The largest wildfire in New Mexico history will not stop us from rebuilding," Leger Fernández said in the news release. "The funding will repair basic infrastructure to further heal wounds the fire caused."