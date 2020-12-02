Conflicting reports emerged Wednesday about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s chances of becoming the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Respected media outlets gave vastly differing accounts about whether Lujan Grisham is still a leading contender for a Cabinet position under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
CNN reported Wednesday afternoon that New Mexico’s governor is a front-runner who is expected to be nominated for the high-profile post. It cited two people familiar with the matter.
But just hours later, another news organization, Politico, reported Lujan Grisham “is no longer favored for the role” and that Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is now the top contender. It cited a source close to the transition and another familiar with the discussions.
With conflicting information from anonymous sources, about the only conclusion New Mexicans can draw right now is that Lujan Grisham is — or was — in the mix of possible Cabinet picks.
Politico also reported Wednesday that Lujan Grisham turned down an offer “in recent days” to be secretary of the Department of the Interior.
The revelation caught some political observers by surprise because it’s a post that three other high-profile Democrats in New Mexico — U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich — are or were reportedly being considered for, too.
In July, the New York Times reported Lujan Grisham had expressed interest in becoming health secretary.
“It’s a better fit and it’s where her interest and her heart is,” a source close to Lujan Grisham told Politico about the governor wanting to lead Health and Human Services instead of the Interior Department. “You can’t blame her for being honest about where her real passion lies.”
A source close to the transition told Politico “the rejection hurt Lujan Grisham’s candidacy for other jobs in the administration, including HHS secretary.”
Lujan Grisham served as secretary of New Mexico’s Department of Health, as well as secretary of the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department. She has an inside track with the incoming Biden administration, serving as one of five co-chairpersons on Biden’s transition team. She also was on the shortlist to become Biden’s running mate before U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California accepted the nomination.
Asked about a possible move to Washington for a Cabinet position, Lujan Grisham called the speculation “flattering” during a news conference about the COVID-19 crisis Monday but said she had “a very busy full-time job right here.”
“My role in the Biden transition is make sure they are clear about the people who I believe can address significant challenges of the country and restore credibility in the country in any number of ways,” she said. “For the health and human services Cabinet post I have been identified for, it is a testament to being one of the only governors in a long time who has experience in public health, health care, long-term care reform … and I think that is a valuable thing for the Biden team to look at.”
Lujan Grisham also said no one had spoken to her specifically about any job “because I’m in the job where I can make the most difference. I can turn, with your help, the virus around.”
She added, “I want to help the Biden team win against this virus, make public health a significant investment for this country today.”
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, reiterated that Lujan Grisham remains focused on the COVID-19 crisis at hand in New Mexico.
“Her top priority today is ensuring a smooth rollout of the Department of Health color-coded health metric map under the amended emergency public health order, while anticipating our state will likely cross the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 cases later today,” she said in an email.
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.
Yup and we remember the last GOP Governor, Ms. Susanna. We could of had Pearce has our Governor and our state would have experienced COVID like Texas or the Dakota's. If the Governor leaves, I hope you enjoy your queso chico because we'll feel the repricussions of all those who have taken the virus lightly. Enjoy your queso chico. Vamos a ver.
Mr. Prince. I've seen your rants and raves for months and usually 1 out 10 is logical. This is definitely not one of your best. Gracias. Enjoy your queso chico.
This is unacceptable. New Mexico is a poor state. New Mexico needs the brainiac-with-specialized-health-background that Governor Lujan Grisham is to get through this pandemic. At this point, I do not give a da- - what the rest of the country needs.
I am with you.
This is the same governor whose Covid-19 Web page, "How To Report Non-Compliance Within A Business, A Violation Of The Mass Gatherings Ban, Or Other Violations Of The Public Order" does not include any request for contact information from the person submitting the complaint. This means there is no way to follow up for more information, if, say, the submitter neglects to include the address or other important details.
This is clearly about allowing and encouraging anonymous tips to rat on enemies and business competitors, nothing else.
This is a lie, and fake news by the SFNM. The word is out:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/02/rhode-island-gina-raimondo-hhs-secretary-frontrunner-442270?fbclid=IwAR10FTsM3YqLz-yLBGKPyQvf-uwY70vtBdUWWuhIRBLI2xKCWfPErAhPxaw
And you do have to wonder why she turned down the DOI job, that was not smart, but then again......
OMG. Really Dr. Mike?
I assume that you are being facetious. It has to be either that or you don't know what a lie is.
"Momentum seems to be building for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to join the Biden administration as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Citing people familiar with the matter, CNN reported Wednesday that New Mexico's governor is a "leading contender" for the job and is expected to be nominated for the Cabinet position." That is a baldfaced lie. She is out of any consideration, did you read the truth?
A lie is an untrue statement with an intent to deceive. Reporting that she is a top contender for HHS Secretary may be a mistake, but is certainly not a lie. And why in the world would anyone lie about something like that?
It won't take long to find out but I will be very, very surprised if Raimondo gets HHS rather than MLG. Politico is pretty much center-right and they want Raimondo because she is center-right, as well. Biden isn't likely to pick that kind of fight with the Left when he will have a much easier confirmation with a past member of Congress. And, btw, there is no way whatsoever that MLG was offered Interior.
Ms. Raimondo is a Rhodes scholar, grew up in a poor family, attended Harvard, graduated with highest honors, has a Ph.D. in sociology, and a JD from Yale Law School as well as being a successful venture capitalist before becoming a politician. MLG couldn't qualify to serve her coffee.......
Good! The question is, will the Lt. Governor be any better?
My wife and I will miss her if she is picked. We have agreed 100% with her priorities during this pandemic: save lives and not overwhelm our healthcare system. (And yes, that means that restaurants, shops, and other businesses could very well go out-of-business. But that is less important than saving lives and not overwhelming our healthcare system).
You talk as if losing a business was a toothache. Shame on you.
You talk as if the lives of health care staff have been assessed, measured for worth, and found expendable. For shame.
All New Mexicans should know that they suffered at her onerous power for the sole purpose of advancing her career and every business that was ruined and other the other associated issues thereof were simply for her gain. I don't think she will truly be there and if so would only last a short while until her incompetence is discovered and she is shown the door.
Mark Brown: I could not disagree with you more. Being a good manager means making tough decisions during uncertain times. In addition your viewpoint only focuses on the past 10 months and ignores the many accomplishments the governor has made during her tenure.
Mark Brown: I could not agree with you more. She shilled-out for her Political party long ago.
Mark Brown? THE Mark Brown?? Journalism legend, Music Critic extraordinaire, and Architect of The Orange County Sound?? Whoa. Stop the presses - literally!
“No one is an unjust villain in his own mind. Even - perhaps even especially - those who are the worst of us. Some of the cruelest tyrants in history were motivated by noble ideals, or made choices that they would call 'hard but necessary steps' for the good of their nation. We're all the hero of our own story.”
― Jim Butcher
A most appropriate quote, brother Mike.
Personally speaking? I'm the hero of a Bible story, but please, don't spoil the ending for the marks.
MLG would be a good choice. Governors know how to run big bureaucracies. She has shown plenty of know-how and courage in trying to balance re-opening the economy with saving lives. To be sure, the carping of Rs in NM is not the same as it is in Washington but it is different only in degree; not in kind. She will be well able to handle that as well as moving HHS forward.
I admire how she came out of the starting COVID gate touting science-and she still is. She never got political. She is well armed for DC partisanship, if she decides to go.
