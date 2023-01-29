Not since then-Gov. Susana Martinez threw a disorderly pizza party at a Santa Fe hotel has the state’s chief executive been this embarrassing.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham botched what might have been her most important job of the last year. She made two ridiculous appointments to the newly constructed, three-member Public Regulation Commission, digging a hole for the agency at the outset.
Lujan Grisham’s selection of Patrick O’Connell as a commissioner was tainted in conflict, and she knew it. O’Connell had advocated for Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid in its failed attempt to acquire Public Service Company of New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham appointed O’Connell to the PRC anyway. She even handed him the six-year term, the longest of the three commissioners.
The governor chose O’Connell knowing Avangrid and Public Service Company still hope to merge through the blessing of the new PRC. She also knew where O’Connell stood on the issue. His position mirrored Lujan Grisham’s.
O’Connell, tacitly acknowledging criticisms of his perceived bias, now says he will excuse himself from any involvement on Avangrid’s proposed acquisition of the New Mexico company. Doing so would leave only two commissioners to decide the most important utility case in decades.
There is a better course. O’Connell should resign from office.
If the PRC is to be trusted, and for it to function without depletion or disruption, O’Connell cannot continue as a member.
His past employment at Public Service Company of New Mexico and New Mexico Gas Co. are other reasons he should forfeit his $190,000-a-year job on the PRC. The state has engineers other than O’Connell who are unencumbered by deep connections to utility companies.
If O’Connell and Lujan Grisham dig in, state residents have one faint hope for fair play.
Lujan Grisham’s appointees to the PRC are subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Most gubernatorial appointments sail through with few or no questions asked.
In Martinez’s eight years as governor, the Senate voted down only one of her hundreds of appointees to boards and commissions. The luckless loser, Matt Chandler, was appointed to the University of New Mexico Board of Regents after serving as treasurer of a Republican political committee that distributed false campaign advertisements.
Democrats controlled the Senate, and Chandler had assumed the role of a villainous Republican. It was easy for senators to throw him out.
Democrats still have the advantage in the Senate, 27-15. Would they be brave enough to reject O’Connell, nominated by a governor of their own party?
Probably not. Senators too often defer to the governor, acting as though the legislative branch has to follow Lujan Grisham’s directives.
For practical reasons, Lujan Grisham should welcome the Senate’s involvement in evaluating her appointees to the PRC.
Before O’Connell’s pledge to withdraw from the Avangrid case caused a splash, Lujan Grisham created a tsunami by appointing grocer Brian Moore to the PRC.
Moore did not meet the minimum educational requirements to serve. Lujan Grisham seemed to know this but appointed him anyway. The governor stated in a handout that Moore “attended the University of Denver.” She listed the college degrees held by her other appointees to the PRC.
Moore had to resign after getting through the entire appointment process without the requisite credentials.
Like a jackdaw pecking a smaller bird, Lujan Grisham blamed the nominating committee that sent her a list of nine finalists.
Then-House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, had appointed himself to the nominating committee and ended up chairing the panel. He took no responsibility for his committee’s failure to review Moore’s credentials.
Egolf told me the staff of the PRC was supposed to check the educational background of applicants for commission seats. Egolf said Moore’s college record wasn’t reviewed properly by those assigned to complete the task.
No modern-day imitator of Harry Truman was at work. The buck stopped nowhere.
In the end, Lujan Grisham bore responsibility for the failure. She makes the appointments. She had every opportunity to deploy her own staff to check Moore’s credentials but didn’t do so.
The same holds true in O’Connell’s situation. Lujan Grisham should have understood he couldn’t be a fully functioning commissioner because of conflicts.
The PRC had a long history of scandals and failures when it was an elected five-member body. In his application for appointment to the PRC, O’Connell wrote: “Leading through change requires vision, empathy and determination. … Working together, we can get there.”
It’s best for the PRC to get wherever it’s going without O’Connell. The governor should not stand pat while a regulatory agency with only two voting members handles the most significant utility case in decades.
If Lujan Grisham insists on sticking by her wounded appointee, the state Senate should show O’Connell to the exit.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.