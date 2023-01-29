Not since then-Gov. Susana Martinez threw a disorderly pizza party at a Santa Fe hotel has the state’s chief executive been this embarrassing.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham botched what might have been her most important job of the last year. She made two ridiculous appointments to the newly constructed, three-member Public Regulation Commission, digging a hole for the agency at the outset.

Lujan Grisham’s selection of Patrick O’Connell as a commissioner was tainted in conflict, and she knew it. O’Connell had advocated for Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid in its failed attempt to acquire Public Service Company of New Mexico.

