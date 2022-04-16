CONCHAS DAM — During weekends in the summer, 104 Store clerk and former owner Larry Gunter says it’s so busy “we barely have time to look up.”
Gunter, who in 1996 built the convenience store at the entrance to Conchas Lake State Park 35 miles northwest of Tucumcari, predicts business might be down a little this summer.
The 293-acre park’s water system will be closed from June 1 through Sept. 15 to repair the main water storage tank, according to a news release. During this time, there will be no drinking water at the park, and the shower buildings and RV dump station will be closed. Park visitors will need to bring water for their stay at the park.
“I think it will hurt us a little bit because of no hookups,” said the 75-year-old Gunter. “A lot of people don’t want to go to the park to tent camp. They take RVs because they want to stay in comfort.”
The park has one of New Mexico’s largest lakes and includes 11 miles of shoreline along the Conchas River and 14 miles along the South Canadian River. Conchas Lake is a 25-mile-long reservoir behind Conchas Dam on the Canadian River.
In 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the park had 117,539 visitors, said Toby Velásquez, State Parks Division director for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
“The lack of potable water could negatively impact the park’s visitation,” Velásquez said. “The park has had water quality issues for some time, and this work is critical to provide reliable and safe potable water for public use.”
Over the past two years, the park has been under a boil-water advisory, which might have discouraged some people from visiting the park, he added.
“Once this project is complete and we have a reliable and safe source of potable water, visitation is expected to rebound,” Velásquez said.
The park has 39 RV sites with electric and water utilities. However, RV campers have the option to use other developed sites and primitive camping areas.
Portable restrooms will be available in the park, but they will not have running water during construction, Velásquez said, adding, “Visitors are encouraged to bring sufficient water with them for their stay.”
The repairs include the installation of a disinfection boosting system that will allow the park to lift the boil water advisory. Advanced Environmental Solutions Inc. in Belen received the contract for the project.
Former Albuquerque resident Dean Baker, who moved to Conchas six months ago, worries the unavailability of water in the park could hurt the 104 Store, one of handful of businesses in the remote community of fewer than 200 residents.
“I think it could be devastating,” Baker said on his way to the Sunday service at Conchas Baptist Church.
Gunter isn’t so concerned. The 104 Store remained open during the coronavirus pandemic and had a good year in 2021.
“I guess it was because people were cooped up for so long, and they wanted to go somewhere,” he said.
