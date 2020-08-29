Severo y Grupo Fuego released a new album in February, and the Albuquerque-based Latin band had planned to spend the rest of 2020 touring with its new songs.
For the first time since the pandemic halted concerts in March, Severo y Grupo Fuego and Northern New Mexican group Cuarenta y Cinco will play for a live audience Friday on a polo field at HIPICO Santa Fe, an equestrian center near the airport.
"We had pretty much every weekend — Thursday, Friday and Saturday night — booked. Then COVID hit and we haven't played for people since March," said Severo Martinez, lead singer of Severo y Grupo Fuego. "When we posted about this show, some of our fans were confused why they had to buy tickets to another virtual show. We had to respond that this one is live."
Jamie Lenfestey, director of AMP Concerts in Santa Fe, said the capacity for the show will be 262 cars. Each vehicle will have its own socially distanced parking space, and concertgoers will be allowed to tailgate outside their cars.
"We're committed to doing shows there throughout September," Lenfestey said. "We want to do something before the dreaded fall comes. We all feel like we're going to be locked inside most of this winter, so let's enjoy this while we can."
Tickets are available for $49, $66, $88 and $110 on ampconcerts.org. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a watch party of a livestream of the burning of Zozobra.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the polo fields will host Raashan Ahmad’s Love & Happiness Dance Party in the same format. On Sept. 11, the venue will host Team Everything’s Horsepower Party sponsored by Meow Wolf, and on Sept. 12, Elle King will perform during a benefit for grape growers produced by the New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association.
