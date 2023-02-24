Critics are questioning whether old sexual assault charges should disqualify Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's pick to run the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.

James Mountain, a former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo and the governor's appointee to be the next secretary of Indian Affairs, was accused of rape in 2007 and indicted on a number of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery, the following year. The case was dismissed in 2010 after the prosecution said it did not have enough evidence to take it to trial. The court record was put under seal.

“The allegations against him are very serious,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque.

