More than 2,200 New Mexicans died of alcohol-related causes in 2021, according to new estimates from the Department of Health, capping a decade in which such death nearly doubled and setting a new high-water mark in a state already beset by the worst drinking crisis in the nation.

The data arrive as lawmakers draft bills to reduce alcohol’s harms for the upcoming legislative session.

Laura Tomedi, an assistant professor at the University of New Mexico’s College of Population Health, drew on the data at a late-November hearing of the interim Legislative Health and Human Services Committee.

