About a dozen lawsuits filed this year accuse the New Mexico Corrections Department of violating the state public records law.

Many of the lawsuits were filed by attorneys seeking records — such as videos, emails and incident reports — for use in civil rights lawsuits. Others are handwritten complaints filed by inmates who say they were denied access to prison policies or records about themselves — information about their "good time" credit, for instance, or disciplinary documents.

Three plaintiffs have filed lawsuits centering on inmate mail.

Recommended for you