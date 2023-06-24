About a dozen lawsuits filed this year accuse the New Mexico Corrections Department of violating the state public records law.
Many of the lawsuits were filed by attorneys seeking records — such as videos, emails and incident reports — for use in civil rights lawsuits. Others are handwritten complaints filed by inmates who say they were denied access to prison policies or records about themselves — information about their "good time" credit, for instance, or disciplinary documents.
Three plaintiffs have filed lawsuits centering on inmate mail.
The suits allege the department refused to provide information about its decision to hire Securus Technologies to scan mail, shred original copies and create digital files of correspondence that could be printed for inmates.
Other cases against the department include the following:
An inmate complaint against Geo Group, a private prison operator that manages the Lea County Correctional Facility, which led to a settlement of over $9,000. Geo Group claimed it was not subject to the records laws, the complaint said.
The same inmate's lawsuit alleging the department failed to turn over an accounting of funding it had received to treat hepatitis C inside state prisons. The inmate said in his complaint "medical at his facility was not treating this condition," so he was "curious about where the funding was going."
A lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project on behalf of attorney Matthew Coyte, who is representing inmates in a federal lawsuit over a 2020 incident in which they alleged they were greeted by abusive jail guards after they were moved from a prison in Grants to one in Los Lunas. Coyte has said the men were strip-searched "in an extremely degrading manner," with some being beaten and threatened "with acts of sexual violence." He asked for lapel camera footage, transport logs and grievances related to the incident, according to the lawsuit. It says the department failed to provide most of the video footage and refused to disclose internal reports regarding the incident.