A police officer patrols Thursday in the Railyard District. The Santa Fe Police Department is conducting Operation Santa Fe Junction, a 30-day operation increasing officer presence in the downtown area.
A police officer patrols Thursday in the Railyard District. The Santa Fe Police Department is conducting Operation Santa Fe Junction, a 30-day operation increasing officer presence in the downtown area.
As the weather gets nicer and tourist season gets into full swing, some business owners worry the rising number of homeless people in and around downtown is hurting the City Different’s image and causing safety problems.
“I’ve always contended that the Plaza is the single most important part of Santa Fe, business-speaking, business-wise. … The people don’t come to see Cerrillos Road,” said restaurateur Nicholas Maryol, owner and operator of Tia Sophia’s, an iconic New Mexican restaurant about a block from the Plaza. “I’ve screamed at the walls plenty that Santa Fe should do everything it can to protect its reputation and its downtown area.”
Victoria Webb, general manager of Violet Crown Santa Fe, said people try to sleep in the Railyard movie theater’s underground garage or in the building’s elevators. She said she has heard of nearby businesses that have been frequently broken into.
“I think that tourists coming here and seeing that is not a great look on Santa Fe. I think more police presence down here will definitely make people feel more comfortable,” Webb said.
“We always keep our Mace on us and, you know, we’re just prepared,” she added.
In response to similar complaints from some downtown business owners, police launched Operation Santa Fe Junction on Wednesday. Police will be beefing up patrols near Santa Fe Plaza and in the Railyard District for about 30 days. Focuses will include “complaints of disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotics violations and traffic infractions,” according to a news release announcing the operation.
“Santa Fe, typically this time of year, starts having a lot more community events that take place not only on the Plaza but in the Railyard District … so we wanted to just increase some of the patrols [and] put more police presence in these two areas,” said police Capt. Anthony Tapia. “That’s really what was behind … selecting this operation in the downtown area.”
Tapia added there has not been a significant rise in crime in either district recently, and the operation was instituted to have a proactive police presence in the downtown area.
The captain said the operation will not deprive other areas of their typical patrols. Officers who are already assigned to the downtown area will be tasked with more concentrated patrols of the target areas, Tapia said, and the department’s supplemental bike team — whose personnel are shifted to different parts of the city as the need arises — will help increase the number of officers in the Plaza and Railyard District.
Maryol said a brief operation focusing more police in the area may not be as effective as bringing attendants back to parking lots, which he said have become mostly automated and attract the city’s homeless population.
“Thirty days is like water — you can bail it out but it just leaks back in,” Maryol said.
Tapia said police typically evaluate operations like Santa Fe Junction near the 30-day mark to gauge what impact increased patrols have had and whether to extend the operation.
Cherice Flynn was walking around the De Vargas Park area Thursday with a sign asking for help finding Icez, her months old German shepherd/Siberian husky mix. Flynn said she has been living on the streets of Santa Fe for several years and saw the announcement about Operation Santa Fe Junction on her phone recently. However, she added, she hasn’t noticed any increase in police presence downtown over the last few days.
“There are no extra cops down here. There’s not. They just have one [woman] who’s patrolling [a nearby] park and harassing homeless people. She doesn’t want them in the park period, at all,” Flynn said.
Flynn said every time she wants to lay down in her sleeping bag in public she is told to leave the area. She said it is impossible to be 100% sober while living on the streets.
“Look at how we are treated. I mean — like to maintain your sanity. To, like, even be able to get up and function,” Flynn said.
While increased police patrols were not readily apparent Thursday afternoon, Tapia wrote in an email police arrested a suspect in one of the operation’s target areas Thursday, which pulled some officers away from patrolling. He said citations for illegal camping and drinking in public were given to two others.
“The plan does not call for 24-hour presence in the focus areas and onlookers may have a perception of no patrols,” he wrote.