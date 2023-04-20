As the weather gets nicer and tourist season gets into full swing, some business owners worry the rising number of homeless people in and around downtown is hurting the City Different’s image and causing safety problems.

“I’ve always contended that the Plaza is the single most important part of Santa Fe, business-speaking, business-wise. … The people don’t come to see Cerrillos Road,” said restaurateur Nicholas Maryol, owner and operator of Tia Sophia’s, an iconic New Mexican restaurant about a block from the Plaza. “I’ve screamed at the walls plenty that Santa Fe should do everything it can to protect its reputation and its downtown area.”

Victoria Webb, general manager of Violet Crown Santa Fe, said people try to sleep in the Railyard movie theater’s underground garage or in the building’s elevators. She said she has heard of nearby businesses that have been frequently broken into.

